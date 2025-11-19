PM visits martyrs’ memorial, national veterans museum in Algeria

ALGIERS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on Wednesday paid tribute at the Memorial of the Martyr, visited the national museum of the army, and attended the launch of the Arabic edition of the book Điện Biên Phủ by the late legendary General Võ Nguyễn Giáp of Việt Nam, as part of his official visit to Algeria.

The memorial, known in Arabic as Maqam Echahid, is a national landmark inaugurated in 1982 to mark the 20th anniversary of Algeria’s independence (1962–1982) and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

The national museum preserves around 8,000 artefacts and documents illustrating Algeria’s military history from prehistoric times to the modern era. Of special note is the display listing the countries that first recognised the revolutionary government of Algeria, including Việt Nam. The museum also features numerous exhibits relating to Việt Nam, particularly its struggle for national liberation and the two countries’ relationship.

Touring the site, PM Chính highlighted the many similarities between Việt Nam and Algeria despite their geographical distance, especially their struggles for independence. He said that the two countries share a traditional friendship and solidarity, and called on both sides to build on this spirit to advance national development in the new era.

At the museum, the Vietnamese leader also attended the launch of the Arabic translation of Điện Biên Phủ. The book was originally authored by General Võ Nguyên Giáp, who led the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign on May 7, 1954, which went down in history as a glorious milestone of the entire Vietnamese Party, army, and people in the resistance war against the French colonialists.

The book has been republished several times, with the general revising and refining it on each occasion. The latest Vietnamese edition came out in 2024, and the newly released Arabic version includes updated content, with additional articles and historical materials related to the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, collected by the author’s son, Võ Hồng Nam.

The publication and circulation of the Arabic edition in Algeria reflect the deep regard and warm ties between the two peoples, rooted in their shared struggles for independence and national sovereignty. — VNA/VNS