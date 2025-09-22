NA Chairman urges Khánh Hòa to establish itself as a strategic growth pole

KHÁNH HÒA – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the first congress of the Party Organisation of the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on Monday, during which he urged the locality to establish itself as a strategic growth pole, a centrally-run city, and a modern marine economic centre.

The NA leader set tasks for Khánh Hòa to reach average GRDP growth of 11–12 per cent per year, place among the top 10 localities in per-capita GRDP and budget revenue, and nearly eliminate poverty by 2030.

He hailed achievements that the province has made over the past five years across all fields. According to a report delivered at the congress report, Khánh Hòa, which was formed following its merger with Ninh Thuận Province on July 1, is likely to record an average annual growth rate of 8.3 per cent, with projected GRDP in 2025 exceeding VNĐ209.2 trillion (US$7.92 billion). State budget revenue increased by 10.3 per cent per year. Cultural, educational, and healthcare services improved, and social policies were better enforced. National defence and political security remained stable.

NA Chairman Man urged Khánh Hòa to fully leverage its natural endowments, including nearly 500km of coastline, four strategic bays - Vân Phong, Cam Ranh, Nha Trang and Vĩnh Hy - extensive offshore areas, and hundreds of islands including the Trường Sa. These provide opportunities to develop marine sectors such as energy, manufacturing, logistics, and high-tech industry, alongside building tourism into an internationally recognised strength, he suggested.

Social progress must advance alongside economic growth, with greater focus on education, innovation, environmental sustainability, and reducing inequality. The province is expected to develop smart, green, and liveable urban areas with modern infrastructure, the NA leader underlined.

Institutional reform will be essential to attract investment, expand regional connectivity, and unlock new development space. Special mechanisms and policies - formerly granted to Khánh Hòa and Ninh Thuận - must be renewed to maintain momentum. Proposals aligned with central resolutions should be developed to secure further advantages, he said.

NA Chairman Mẫn also reminded Khánh Hòa to pay special attention to Party building and personnel work, while ensuring that the two-tier local government system function seamlessly, with reforms driven by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and community engagement.

At the same time, Khánh Hòa must continue implementing directions on streamlining the political system’s apparatus, with priority on completing the structure of grassroots-level administration, while fully implementing key Politburo resolutions, he asked.

At the congress, the Politburo’s decisions appointing members of the Party Committee and its Standing Board for the 2025–2030 tenure, as well as Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee. Nghiêm Xuân Thành was named Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.

NA Chairman Mẫn urged the new Party Committee to rapidly implement the Congress resolution, ensuring clear responsibilities, specific timelines, and measurable outcomes.

Expressing full confidence in the province’s leadership and unity, he called on all leaders and residents of Khánh Hòa to work hard to build a strong, dynamic, and identity-rich Khánh Hòa that advances confidently into a new era. VNA/VNS