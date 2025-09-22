Việt Nam deploys more units to UN peacekeeping missions

HCM CITY – The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Monday to send off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineering Unit Rotation 4 to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Addressing attendees at the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, head of the ministry's steering committee for the participation in UN peacekeeping operations, said that over the past 11 years Việt Nam had dispatched more than 1,300 officers and service members from the People’s Army and Public Security forces to UN peacekeeping operations, earning international recognition and appreciation.

The dedication, professionalism and close rapport with local communities demonstrated by Việt Nam’s 'blue berets' had helped promote the image of the country and its people worldwide, he noted.

Chiến said that the Level-2 field hospital and engineering unit must continue upholding solidarity and international spirit, successfully fulfil the noble tasks entrusted by the Party, State, army and people and meet the increasingly high requirements of the UN.

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said this deployment would involve 63 personnel from Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and 184 others from Engineering Unit Rotation 4.

All of them completed preparations in terms of expertise and technical readiness, and were well versed in UN and mission regulations, host country laws, Vietnamese law and military discipline, ensuring they are fully ready to accomplish their assigned duties.

The personnel and equipment are heading to their missions on a Royal Australian Air Force's C-17 aircraft. — VNA/VNS