NA Standing Committee reviews State President, Government’s 2021-2026 summary reports

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee reviewed the summary reports on the 2021-2026 working term of the State President and the Government on Monday as part of its ongoing 49th session.

Appreciating the preparation of the Government’s summary report for the 2021-2026 term, Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, stated that the report provides a generally comprehensive and in-depth assessment of each area of work throughout the term. It clearly reflects the Government’s guiding principles and management approach, highlights achievements, identifies limitations and shortcomings along with their causes, draws lessons learned, and sets out orientations, key tasks, and solutions for the next term.

Speaking at the session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that during the 2021-2026 term, the global and regional contexts are extremely complex, unpredictable, and unprecedented, with widespread impacts across many sectors. The Government has taken proactive and flexible actions, demonstrated a spirit of innovation, boldness, and frankness, and essentially fulfilled the set goals and tasks. Growth targets, macroeconomic stability, inflation control, social security, national defence, and security have been ensured, and foreign affairs strengthened.

However, he pointed out that in the work of building and improving the legal framework and enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement, certain legal provisions have not kept pace with realities, and have lacked stability and feasibility. Some legal documents lack consistency and uniformity, while detailed regulatory documents have been issued late. He stressed the need to continue reviewing and improving laws and to enhance the quality of dossier preparation so that laws are more effective and of higher quality.

According to the top legislator, the consolidation of the two-tier local administration system carries historical significance and must go hand in hand with building a contingent of qualified officials to better serve the people. In addition, regarding administrative reform, he urged strengthening the application of information technology and digital transformation, as well as enhancing training and capacity-building in digital skills for officials, civil servants, and public employees.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định emphasised that the major and significant achievements attained during the 2021-2026 term have made positive contributions to the country’s development, ensuring the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, under the comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party, particularly the Politburo and the Secretariat, and with the engagement of the entire political system.

The State President and the Government should continue to finalise the reports, and draw lessons from successful experiences so that the next term can build on the achievements gained and fix existing shortcomings and limitations, he added. — VNA/VNS