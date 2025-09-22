UK Royal Navy vessel pays friendly visit to HCM City

HCM CITY – The offshore patrol vessel HMS Richmond of the British Royal Navy, carrying 185 officers and sailors, docked at Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port on Monday, beginning a four-day friendly visit to HCM City.

The visit takes place as the UK and Việt Nam celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership, underscoring their commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, with security and defence cooperation becoming increasingly consolidated and expanded.

Commander Rich Kemp, Commanding Officer of HMS Richmond, said the visit not only offers an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the Royal Navy and Vietnamese partners but also reaffirms the UK’s enduring commitment to promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

During their stay, the crew will pay courtesy calls on the leaders of HCM City, the Military Region 7 Command, and the Naval Region 2 Command. They will also take part in cultural and sports exchanges with Vietnamese naval officers and sailors, and visit historical and cultural sites around the city.

The HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate commissioned in 1993, is equipped with a wide range of weapon systems and features a helicopter deck large enough to accommodate a Westland Wildcat HMA2 multi-role helicopter. The vessel is utilised in missions such as anti-submarine warfare, counter-piracy operations, cross-border crime prevention, and humanitarian assistance. — VNA/VNS