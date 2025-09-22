Việt Nam, New Zealand affirm continued cooperation in development process

WELLINGTON – New Zealand may share its experience with Việt Nam in areas such as national governance, digital transformation, and green development; provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students; and promote student exchanges and cooperation between universities of the two nations, said a Vietnamese Party official.

Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, made the suggestion at a meeting with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives (Parliament) Gerry Brownlee on Monday (local time), as part of his ongoing visit to the country.

During the meeting, Nghĩa conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Vietnamese leaders to Speaker Gerry Brownlee and highly appreciated the outcomes of his official visit to Việt Nam in late August.

For his part, Speaker Gerry Brownlee warmly welcomed the Việt Namese delegation at a time when bilateral relations are flourishing. He expressed deep impressions of his recent visit to Việt Nam, particularly witnessing the joyful atmosphere of the people during the 80th National Day celebrations. He congratulated Việt Nam on its recent achievements and noted the country’s increasingly important role and position in the region and the world.

The top legislator of New Zealand also expressed his delight at the two countries upgrading their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership earlier this year. He emphasised the great potential for both sides to further expand cooperation in the future and affirmed his confidence that Việt Nam will successfully achieve its development goals set for 2030 and 2045.

New Zealand will continue to accompany Việt Nam in its development journey, contributing to the shared prosperity of both nations, he noted.

Nghĩa thanked the Government, Parliament, and people of New Zealand for their valuable support and assistance to Việt Nam across various sectors over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as in the current nation-building and development process.

He proposed that both sides continue to nurture and strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, implement high-level agreements, and soon finalise the Action Programme for the 2025-2030 period to realise strategic cooperation. He stressed the need to further strengthen political ties through high-level and all-level exchanges via Party, State, and Government channels, while also enhancing people-to-people exchanges and cooperation among localities and businesses of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to direct relevant agencies to coordinate on concrete measures to further enhance cooperation in key areas such as economy, investment, trade, defence, and security. They also discussed the early establishment of a direct air route between the two countries to facilitate tourism, cultural exchanges, education and training, and other areas aligned with global trends.

On international issues, both sides emphasised the importance of ensuring an environment of peace, stability and development in the region and the world, and respecting international law. They also underscored the significance of freedom, security, and safety of navigation and overflight in the region. — VNA/VNS