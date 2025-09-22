Politics & Law
Two NA deputies of Thanh Hóa, Khánh Hòa relieved of duties

September 22, 2025 - 21:53
The decision was made based on the Constitution, the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly, relevant legal provisions, opinions from competent authorities, and the proposal of the NA's Committee for Deputy Affairs, as well as the resignation letters submitted by the two individuals.

 

Trần Quốc Nam is relieved of duties as the 15th National Assembly’s deputy. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on September 22 decided to relieve Lại Thế Nguyên and Trần Quốc Nam of their duties as the 15th NA’s deputies representing the central provinces of Thanh Hóa and Khánh Hòa, respectively.

A resolution on the relief of Nguyên, a member of the delegation of Thanh Hóa deputies, and Nam, a member of the delegation of Khanh Hoa deputies, was issued by the NA Standing Committee.

The decision was made based on the Constitution, the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly, relevant legal provisions, opinions from competent authorities, and the proposal of the NA's Committee for Deputy Affairs, as well as the resignation letters submitted by the two individuals. VNS

