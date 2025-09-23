Việt Nam always bears in mind valuable support of peace-loving Americans: State President

NEW YORK — The Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember and treasure the close affection, valuable assistance and support that American friends and peace-loving people have given to the Vietnamese people in the past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the present cause of national construction and defence, State President Lương Cường has said.

The State leader made the statement while meeting with long-time friends, partners, and progressive Americans who have supported Việt Nam over the past decades of struggle, reconciliation, and development, as part of his ongoing trip to the US to attend the High-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and engage in bilateral activities.

President Cường expressed his deep appreciation for the timing of this gathering, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the second anniversary of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He recalled the contributions of individuals such as Merle Ratner and Morrison, along with American veterans and organisations who overcame the past to return to Việt Nam, assist in healing the wounds of war, support Agent Orange (AO) victims, and participate in joint efforts to locate missing soldiers.

With the spirit of 'leaving the past behind, overcoming differences, and moving toward the future,' the President noted that over 30 years of diplomatic relations, the Việt Nam-US ties have achieved remarkable development, with Việt Nam becoming an important trading partner of the US.

The elevation of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development in September 2023 marked a historic milestone, making the Việt Nam-US relationship a model of reconciliation in international relations, he said.

President Cường highlighted people-to-people exchange as an important pillar in the bilateral relations, serving as a solid social foundation, a catalyst and contributor to building and consolidating trust, bridging hearts, as well as connecting and promoting the bilateral relations.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s historic transformations over the past 80 years, particularly after nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), from a war-ravaged and embargoed country into a dynamic economy ranked among the world’s 32nd largest, and one of the top 20 trading nations. Việt Nam has set up diplomatic relations with 194 countries, strategic partnerships and comprehensive partnerships with 38 nations, including all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and an active member of over 70 international organisations.

He shared that Việt Nam will hold its 14th National Party Congress in early 2026, a defining moment as the country pursues its goals of becoming an upper-middle-income nation by 2030 and achieving a developed, high-income status by 2045. Việt Nam has been steadfast in foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, friendship and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, as well as proactive and deep international integration, the leader stressed.

The President called on American friends and partners to continue supporting Việt Nam, not only in fostering cultural exchange, people-to-people ties, and economic cooperation but also in addressing the lingering consequences of war.

He urged further collaboration in treating dioxin-contaminated areas and unexploded ordnance, assisting AO victims, and sharing information to accelerate the search for missing Vietnamese soldiers. The State leader also affirmed Việt Nam’s full commitment to US efforts to look for its own missing servicemen.

President Cường described Việt Nam today as a safe and attractive investment destination, a peace-loving and resilient nation determined to build prosperity and justice for its people.

He expressed his hope that American friends and partners will continue making contributions to the growth of Việt Nam and the strengthening of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At the event, participants praised Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, expressing admiration for the country's resilience and dynamism amidst global uncertainties.

Many shared personal memories of visiting Việt Nam, a hospitable, peace-loving country that has risen from devastation to become a nation with increasing prestige in the international community. — VNA/VNS