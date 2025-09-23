State President hails Việt Nam–US reconciliation as proof of tolerance power

NEW YORK — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường stressed the story of reconciliation and healing between Việt Nam and the US as a vivid testament to the power of tolerance at a meeting in New York on September 22 (local time) with Vietnamese and US war veterans.

The meeting took place as part of the Vietnamese leader's working trip to the US to attend the High-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Cường recalled the historic moment 30 years ago when then Vietnamese Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt and US President Bill Clinton announced the normalisation of relations. Through sustained high-level visits and phone talks, the two nations have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Today, both countries can take pride in their shared achievements, and above all in the sound choices that have shaped the Việt Nam–US relationship, he said.

The President expressed his confidence that future generations in both countries would build an era of peace, cooperation, development and mutual respect.

He noted that over the past 50 years, hundreds of search and excavation missions have recovered thousands of artifacts and remains of US servicemen. Việt Nam’s cooperation in missing-in-action (MIA) efforts has earned praise from the US Government, Congress, veterans’ groups and families, serving as a model for bilateral and international relations.

The two nations have also deepened collaboration in war aftermath issues, including dioxin cleanup at Đà Nẵng and Biên Hòa airports, support for Agent Orange-affected individuals with disabilities, unexploded ordnance removal, and efforts to search, recover and identify Vietnamese soldiers’ remains. With US and international backing, many war-ravaged areas have come back to life, he said.

On this occasion, President Cường welcomed and highly appreciated President Donald Trump administration's support and continuing post-war recovery projects in Việt Nam.

Reflecting on President Hồ Chí Minh’s 1946 letter to President Harry Truman advocating for 'full cooperation,' he remarked that few could have predicted the strength of today’s Việt Nam–US relationship three decades ago.

The Vietnamese leader extended gratitude to veterans and US friends who have supported Việt Nam over decades, honouring both historic figures and ordinary citizens, including war protesters and veterans who have worked to heal the wounds of conflict.

He wished both Vietnamese and US veterans good health and happiness, urging them to continue fostering the growing Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with open hearts and friendship.

Veterans, for their part, hoped that reconciliation and tolerance would guide both governments and peoples on the basis of respect, equality, understanding and goodwill, to leave the past behind and move toward the future.

The gathering featured emotional performances of songs spreading trust and peace, reinforcing optimism for a shared future.

At the event, President Cường and attendees also witnessed a moving exchange as veterans from both nations returned keepsakes to the families of Vietnamese and US soldiers. — VNA/VNS