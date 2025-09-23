Việt Nam, Singapore step up cooperation in various fields

HÀ NỘI – The Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in preparation for the 19th Việt Nam–Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting (CMM) was held on Monday in Hà Nội in a hybrid format, with the participation of delegates from both countries.

Addressing the meeting, Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, Deputy Director of the Debt Management and External Finance Department under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), highlighted that Việt Nam–Singapore relations are witnessing robust, substantive, and effective development across various fields.

After 50 years of diplomatic ties and 10 years of a Strategic Partnership, the two nations officially elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership earlier this year, marking a breakthrough step that reflects deep political trust and ushers in a new stage of all-round cooperation.

Wong Yoke Hui, Director of the Southeast Asia and Oceania Division at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, recalled that at the 18th CMM in Singapore last year, the two sides discussed strengthening collaboration in areas such as energy, carbon credits, agricultural trade, and innovation, thereby reinforcing bilateral trade and investment ties. Both countries also agreed on the principles for implementing the Singapore–Việt Nam Innovation Talent Exchange Programme, enabling experts from both sides to work in eligible fields in either country.

On investment, the MoF’s Foreign Investment Agency reported that as of August 31, 2025, Singapore had 4,226 valid projects in Việt Nam with total registered capital exceeding US$87.6 billion, ranking second among 152 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. Meanwhile, Vietnamese investors had poured capital into 190 projects worth over $685 million in Singapore.

The two sides shared experiences in attracting FDI, particularly in developing strategies, legal frameworks, and incentives to create a favourable investment environment. They also emphasised the need to promote business-to-business dialogue and create favourable conditions for enterprises to participate in supply chains, and to conduct joint studies on policies to develop Việt Nam’s international financial centre with a focus on green finance, fintech, and trade finance. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to developing new-generation Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with sustainability, innovation, and higher environmental and social responsibility standards.

Regarding agriculture and sustainable development, Việt Nam proposed that Singapore finalise procedures to allow the import of Vietnamese poultry eggs and frozen poultry, while also expanding the import of seafood, vegetables, and fruits. Việt Nam further requested Singapore’s support in connecting with credit institutions to help implement global commitments on emissions reduction and climate adaptation.

On construction and transport, cooperation has advanced with tangible outcomes in aviation, maritime connectivity, and green energy transition. In energy, the two sides are studying the feasibility of cross-border electricity trade. In finance, the State Securities Commission of Việt Nam reported active collaboration with Singaporean counterparts to foster cooperation.

Delegates also discussed cooperation in tourism, IT and telecommunications, education and training, and Industry 4.0. During the session on the agenda and organisation of the 19th CMM, both sides agreed to soon finalise memoranda of understanding in line with business and bilateral cooperation strategies, ensuring their timely signing at the conference.

With a solid foundation of cooperation and strong consensus, Việt Nam and Singapore will continue to achieve new milestones in the coming time, Anh affirmed. VNA/VNS