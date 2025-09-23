UK, HCM City urban deal drives smart city growth

HCM CITY — HCM City and the United Kingdom have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to turbocharge cooperation in urban development, infrastructure and transport.

The agreement was concluded between the HCM City People’s Committee and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, with Vice Chairman Bùi Xuân Cường and UK Consul General in HCM City Alex Smith as signatories. UK Trade Envoy to Việt Nam Matt Western and Ambassador Iain Frew witnessed the ceremony.

The MoU provides a framework for collaboration on smart and sustainable urban growth, transit-oriented development, infrastructure planning and management, as well as modernising the city’s transport systems. It also paves the way for joint projects, technical exchanges and capacity building for city officials, while creating opportunities for British and Vietnamese businesses to expand investment and partnerships.

Under the deal, the two sides will share expertise on smart urban planning, public transport development and the application of advanced technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) in major infrastructure and metro projects. They will also explore financing mechanisms including public-private partnerships to mobilise resources for key infrastructure works.

Addressing the event, Trade Envoy Matt Western said the agreement would serve as a basis for future collaboration, reaffirming the UK’s pledge to back HCM City in its drive to become a modern inclusive metropolis.

He highlighted Britain’s readiness to share experience in planning, financing and project implementation to help boost Việt Nam’s economic growth and improve quality of life for its people.

Vice Chairman Bùi Xuân Cường said the city has been a strong contributor to the Việt Nam–UK Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifteenth anniversary this year.

He expressed hope that the new agreement would strengthen bilateral ties further, making cooperation more practical and effective. — VNS