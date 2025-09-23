Deputy PM urges acceleration of Long Thành int’l airport construction

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has called on ministries, agencies, and contractors to accelerate the implementation of Phase 1 of the Long Thành International Airport project, stressing the need to complete preparations for calibration and technical test flights slated for December 19, 2025.

He tasked the Ministry of Construction with working closely with relevant ministries, the People’s Committee of Đồng Nai province, and project investors to step up inspections, review and update construction progress, and promptly report results, difficulties, and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister, according to a document issued by the Government's Office on Tuesday.

The Deputy PM also directed the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to instruct contractors under Component Project 2 to deploy more personnel, machinery, and construction units in order to keep pace with the committed timeline.

The Đồng Nai Provincial People’s Committee was urged to promptly resolve issues in supplying construction materials, expedite procedures for quarries already allocated but not yet operational, and ensure sufficient supplies for Component Project 3 within September. The province was also required to finalise land handover for the project and complete investor selection for the fuel pipeline project during the same period.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was asked to intensify inspections, conduct weekly progress reviews, and take timely measures to address bottlenecks. It must also mobilise additional manpower, machinery, and resources, arrange continuous work shifts, and work closely with provincial authorities to ensure stable material supplies while tightening supervision over quarry contractors.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines was assigned to coordinate with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), VATM, ACV, and other stakeholders to develop detailed scenarios for the technical flight, ensuring both safety and progress.

Reports from relevant agencies show that major issues related to policy, procedures, materials, and site clearance for the airport project and its connecting infrastructure have largely been resolved. Remaining challenges are minor and mainly linked to coordination and execution by local authorities, investors, and contractors.

Nonetheless, given the heavy workload, complex tasks, and limited timeframe amid unfavourable weather conditions, the Deputy PM emphasised the need for ministries, localities, project investors, and contractors to make stronger efforts, enhance coordination, and stay focused to ensure timely completion. — VNA/VNS