Đà Nẵng affirms role as bridge in Việt Nam-Germany relations

ĐÀ NẴNG – A friendship exchange was held in Đà Nẵng on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany (September 23, 1975 – 2025).

The event was jointly organised by the city’s Union of Friendship Organisations and the Việt Nam–Germany Friendship Association.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Việt Nam–Germany Friendship Association in Đà Nẵng Nguyễn Hữu Lai said the anniversary provided a meaningful occasion to review the development of bilateral ties over the past five decades. He emphasised Việt Nam and Germany’s determination to strengthen cooperation in diplomacy, trade, education, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Đà Nẵng has developed strong connections with German localities, organisations and businesses in recent years. Currently, the city is home to 28 German-invested projects valued at US$671.4 million, mainly in manufacturing and processing. Each year, delegations of German enterprises visit to explore investment opportunities. In the first eight months of 2025, Đà Nẵng welcomed more than 127,000 German visitors, making Germany one of the top 15 source markets for the city’s tourism.

German non-governmental organisations such as Malteser International, the German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association (DAHW), the German Red Cross, Herz Für Herz (Heart for Heart), BORDA, FZS and Caritas have made valuable contributions in healthcare, education and social support in Đà Nẵng, particularly for disadvantaged groups.

At the event, German Consul General in HCM City Andrea Maria Suhl said the 50th anniversary was not only a time to reflect on the past but also to look forward to a promising future. She highlighted Germany’s role as one of Việt Nam’s most important trading partners and major investors, and expressed hope for deeper cooperation for peace and sustainable development.

A roundtable discussion was also held within the framework of the event, focusing on people-to-people diplomacy, opportunities to expand trade and investment ties, and practical experiences in Việt Nam–Germany cooperation.

It underscored Đà Nẵng’s role as a dynamic and reliable partner, well positioned to foster Việt Nam–Germany relations in the years ahead. VNA/VNS