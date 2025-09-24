State President Lương Cường meets with US lawmakers

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường received US lawmakers in New York on Tuesday (local time) as part of his ongoing US trip for the high-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities.

The US legislators included Senator Chris Coons, senior member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Congressman Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Congresswoman Young Kim, Chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee.

At the meetings, President Cường expressed his delight at the strong progress in Việt Nam-US relations, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023.

He welcomed the substantive outcomes achieved in implementing this framework and underlined Việt Nam’s commitment to building an independent, self-resilient and deeply integrated economy.

Meeting with Congressman Brian Mast and Congresswoman Young Kim, the President reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification; and being a friend and a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community. He emphasised that Việt Nam regards the US as a strategically important partner both in the region and globally.

Sharing with Mast the achievements of bilateral relations over the past 30 years, President Cường described Việt Nam - US ties as a model in international relations, noting that with determination, mutual trust and respect, and shared interests, nations can overcome a painful past to build a future of cooperation and friendship that benefits their people and contributes to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development regionally and worldwide.

Highlighting the important role of the US Congress and lawmakers in reconciliation, trust building and laying the foundations for stronger bilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese President called on Congressman Mast and the House Foreign Affairs Committee to continue supporting and advancing the relationship in all fields.

In particular, he encouraged closer parliamentary cooperation through exchanges of delegations, dialogue and sharing of legislative experience to promote development in areas of mutual interest and strengthen mutual trust.

On war legacy issues, President Cường highly valued the support of the US Government and Congress in tackling dioxin contamination at Biên Hoà airbase, assisting Agent Orange/dioxin victims, clearing unexploded ordnance and supporting people with disabilities in Việt Nam.

Mast affirmed that the US considers Việt Nam one of its key partners in Southeast Asia and supports the substantive implementation of bilateral relations, which he described as a model of reconciliation and healing.

As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he pledged to actively promote parliamentary exchanges, enhance dialogue among lawmakers of the two countries, and advance initiatives to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, particularly in areas of shared interest.

He also affirmed his commitment to supporting and encouraging the US Congress to continue fulfilling its pledge to ensure adequate resources for humanitarian projects and war legacy remediation efforts in Việt Nam.

For her part, Congresswoman Young Kim praised the bridging role of the Vietnamese-American community and welcomed further cooperation across all areas, especially in economy - trade, education - training, and people-to-people exchanges.

At the meeting with Senator Chris Coons, President Cường highly valued the role of the senator as well as generations of US lawmakers in healing the wounds of war and fostering bilateral relations, particularly in post-war recovery and humanitarian assistance.

He proposed that the two sides continue to step up exchanges and delegation visits at all levels, boost trade and investment cooperation as one of the key pillars of the partnership, and engage in dialogue to address existing differences.

Acknowledging Delaware’s strengths in biotechnology, hi-tech agriculture, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, the Vietnamese President suggested that Senator Coons promote cooperation between the two countries, as well as between Delaware and Vietnamese localities, in these fields.

For his part, Senator Coons affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the US’s leading partners in the region, congratulated the country on its remarkable socio-economic achievements, and expressed delight at the substantive progress in the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including enhanced exchanges between the two legislatures.

He stressed that the US Senate strongly supports the promotion of cooperation across all channels and fields, particularly in trade - economy, war legacy remediation, and education - training. He vowed to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and carry forward the legacy of previous generations of senators, especially in fulfilling the commitment to supporting cooperation in addressing the consequences of war.

Senator Coons also highlighted the important role of Fulbright University Việt Nam in advancing educational cooperation between the two countries, thereby helping Việt Nam develop high-quality human resources.

During the meetings, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. President Cường underscored the importance of the US continuing to value ASEAN’s central role and enhancing cooperation on global issues such as climate change, maritime security, and sustainable development.

He proposed that the US further strengthen cooperation with ASEAN, support the bloc’s centrality, and coordinate more closely at multilateral forums to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

The US lawmakers also emphasised the importance of maintaining dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN to ensure regional peace, stability, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS