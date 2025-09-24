Việt Nam – Saudi Arabia relations increasingly substantive: official

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Việt Nam hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday to mark the kingdom’s 95th National Day, commemorating its unification and foundation on September 23, 1932 under King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud.

Speaking on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng extended warm congratulations to Saudi Arabia, noting that the anniversary is not only a proud moment for the Saudi people but also an occasion for friends worldwide to recognise the nation’s remarkable journey.

She highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in recent decades as a pillar of stability, a respected voice in global affairs, and a driver of international economic growth.

Hằng stressed that relations between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia have grown increasingly substantive across many fields. To Việt Nam, Saudi Arabia is not only an important partner but also a sincere friend sharing mutual respect, common interests, and vast potential for cooperation.

Highlighting the flourishing ties in trade, investment, and labour collaboration, she expressed confidence that their partnership will advance further to tap into their potential and deliver more tangible benefits to both sides, thus elevating bilateral ties to a new height commensurate with the shared trust, goodwill, and enormous opportunities.

Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia, the official added, are well positioned to serve as a bridge between two dynamic regions – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), helping promote regional connectivity, economic links, as well as peace and prosperity across Asia and the Middle East. Both countries played active roles in the ASEAN – GCC Summits held in 2023 and 2024.

Saudi Ambassador to Việt Nam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dhalwy underlined that the 2025 National Day theme, “Pride in Our Nature”, reflects the kingdom’s belief that its greatest strength lies in its people.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant progress in various areas, with 93 per cent of targets achieved or on track, and 85 per cent of initiatives implemented or underway as planned. It is also preparing to host World Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, he said.

The ambassador emphasised that bilateral cooperation has deepened in recent years through regular delegation exchanges at all levels and productive meetings, generating practical outcomes, particularly in trade, investment, people-to-people ties, and the enhancement of the GCC – ASEAN relations.

Notably, economic cooperation is also considered an important pillar of the countries' partnership. Bilateral trade rose from about US$2 billion in 2021 to over $3 billion last year, making Saudi Arabia one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners in the Middle East. Tourism is also emerging as a potential cooperation area, with more than 10,000 Saudi visitors to Việt Nam in recent months, according to the diplomat. — VNA/VNS