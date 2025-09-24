Việt Nam seeks to expand relations with Australia, Nicaragua, Georgia

NEW YORK – Acting Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung had meetings with senior officials of Australia, Nicaragua and Georgia on the sidelines of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York on September 23 (local time).

In their meeting, Trung and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted the fruitful development of the Việt Nam–Australia strategic partnership, saying that it witnesses significant progress across areas, from politics, defence, security, economy, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Trung stressed that the recent state visit to Việt Nam by Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn marked an important milestone, contributing to further strengthening strategic trust and deepening bilateral relations. He suggested the two sides continue implementing existing agreements and commitments while exploring expanded cooperation in science - technology, innovation, and education - training.

Wong affirmed that Việt Nam is one of Australia’s key partners in the region, expressing her hope that the two sides will continue close cooperation to effectively implement the new partnership, particularly in priority areas such as green economy, digital transformation, clean energy, and climate change response.

She praised Việt Nam’s efforts in promoting the Australia–ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed with Trung’s proposal to strengthen cooperation within ASEAN, and the Mekong sub-region.

The two sides also agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, while exchanging views on certain international and regional issues of common concern.

Meeting with Minister Advisor to the President of Nicaragua for Policy and International Affairs Denis Moncada Colindres, Trung affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures its relationship with Nicaragua, and congratulated the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), the government, and the people of Nicaragua, under the leadership of President Daniel Ortega, on their achievements in recent times. He said the two countries should continue to build on the positive momentum in their bilateral cooperation, including through Party-to-Party diplomatic channels.

Colindres expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements, and thanked the Vietnamese government for facilitating the opening of Nicaragua’s embassy in Việt Nam in June 2024.

Agreeing with Trung’s proposals, the Nicaraguan official hoped that the two countries to continue promoting cooperation in economics, trade, culture, and education. He announced that a high-level delegation of his country will attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi in October this year.

The two sides spoke highly of the positive development of the traditional Việt Nam–Nicaragua friendship across areas, with growing political trust. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the UN.

In the meeting with Foreign Ministers of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili, Trung suggested the two sides strengthen exchanges at all levels, especially at the high level, effectively implement dialogue mechanisms, and consider negotiating and signing trade cooperation agreements to establish a solid legal framework for their businesses to access markets and invest in areas of mutual interest.

Reviewing the development of Việt Nam–Georgia relations over more than three decades (1992–2025), the officials agreed that untapped potential remains for the two countries to elevate their cooperation to a new level.

For her part, Botchorishvili stated that Georgia regards Việt Nam as a potential trade partner in Southeast Asia. He emphasised the desire to strengthen cooperation in areas where Georgia has strengths, such as trade, agriculture, and tourism, noting that his country plans to open its embassy in Việt Nam in the near future.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the UN. VNA/VNS