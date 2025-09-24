State President meets with Bulgarian, Portuguese leaders on UNGA 80 sidelines

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường had meetings with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in New York on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the high-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

In their meeting, President Cường and PM Zhelyazkov highly valued the long-standing traditional friendship between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in recent years.

President Cường stressed that Bulgaria is among the first nations in the world to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam and has consistently supported the Southeast Asian nation in its struggle for national reunification and subsequent development.

He proposed that both sides work closely together to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 with symbolic activities, including exchanges of high-level delegations, and to expand cooperation in areas with untapped potential, thereby elevating the bilateral partnership to a new high.

He also thanked the Bulgarian Government for facilitating the integration and livelihoods of the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria.

PM Zhelyazkov affirmed that Bulgaria considers Việt Nam its top priority partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to strengthen cooperation in labour, agriculture and food processing, health care, and education - training.

He further called for closer collaboration in cultural and people-to-people exchanges and stronger mutual support at multilateral forums, while praising the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria.

Meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Cường commended the positive progress in Việt Nam–Portugal relations.

He suggested that the two countries make thorough preparations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and step up cooperation, particularly in areas with potential such as economy, trade, investment, maritime transport and agriculture.

The Portuguese President welcomed Việt Nam’s decision to open the embassy in Portugal and thanked the Vietnamese Government for facilitating Portugal’s plan to establish an embassy in Việt Nam soon. He said this will help strengthen connections between governments, localities, businesses and people of the two countries, and further promote bilateral cooperation in all fields. — VNA/VNS