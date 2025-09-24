PM urges completion of database development across all sectors, levels

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday called for the development of databases across all sectors and levels, as well as digital transformation in the operation of the two-tier local administration system, especially at the grassroots level, to ensure synchronisation.

PM Chính made the request at the fourth meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06, which was held in-person at the Government headquarters and connected online to ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, and 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

PM Chính, who is also head of the steering committee, said that since the beginning of 2025, Việt Nam has achieved significant progress in science and technology development, and the implementation of Project 06 on developing applications for population data, identification, and electronic authentication.

The work has also restructured administrative units, organised a two-tier local administration system, promoted economic growth, ensured people’s livelihoods, safeguarded social security, and addressed urgent as well as long-standing issues.

However, the workload ahead remains immense, requiring strong focus and determination to meet the set goals, he noted.

The Government leader requested participants to focus on reviewing the outcomes of innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06, particularly in terms of leadership, governance, and implementation. He also urged them to identify bottlenecks, draw valuable lessons, and highlight creative and effective approaches.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, a key highlight in the development since the beginning of this year has been the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW.

From July 20 to September 23, a total of 60 tasks were completed, focusing on four main pillars, thus creating a synchronised development ecosystem, establishing an enabling legal environment, building robust infrastructure and data platforms, and promoting digital transformation as well as the innovation ecosystem.

Accordingly, digital infrastructure has made a breakthrough, with both mobile and fixed Internet speeds rising significantly, ranking 18th and 13th globally, respectively.

Data centre infrastructure has been strengthened with the inauguration of the large-scale National Data Centre No. 1 and the modern FPT Fornix data centre.

In terms of public service delivery and digital government development, 7.5 million records were processed online, with transaction values reaching VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$56.8 million) in less than two months.

Many national digital platforms have been developed, with 21 out of 84 platforms already having deployment plans. The digital economy continues to expand, with revenues increasing by 28.2 per cent year-on-year; hardware and electronics exports reaching $111.4 billion, up 27 per cent year-on-year, achieving 70 per cent of the 2025 target.

Alongside the achievements, several obstacles remain, particularly in administrative procedures and the initial phase of digital transformation during the implementation of the two-tier local administration model. Additionally, the allocation of funding for the development projects still faces delays, preventing timely disbursement and implementation. — VNA/VNS