Việt Nam boosts innovation, education cooperation with UK, Ireland

LONDON – Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, led a delegation to Ireland and Scotland of the UK from September 18 to 21, aiming to promote cooperation in policy research, institutional and legal framework development, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development.

In Ireland, Thắng, who is also a Politburo member, met with John Lahart, Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade, and a group of Irish parliamentarians; Colm O’Reardon, Secretary General of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS); Assistant Secretary William Beausang; and other DFHERIS officials.

The Irish partners expressed deep admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements and aspirations, highly valuing the capacity of the Vietnamese people and voicing their hope to deepen substantive and comprehensive relations in all spheres, particularly science and high technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data governance, and high-quality human resources training.

They also emphasised the increasingly practical and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Thắng underlined the importance of implementing the high-level agreements and strategic policies of Việt Nam, including the resolutions on science and technology, education and training, and energy security. He also briefed Irish partners on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, stressing the country’s growth target of over 8 per cent for 2025.

During the visit, the delegation also had working sessions with Professor Martina Lawless and experts from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI); Professor Gerard McHugh, Vice President for Global Relations at Trinity Global, as well as academics and scientists at Trinity College Dublin. They toured Trinity Innovation, Ireland’s leading innovation hub that integrates research and development (R&D) with education and enterprises and collaborates with major global technology firms.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, Thắng exchanged views with Professor Chris Turney, Deputy Principal for Research and Impact at Heriot-Watt University; Professor Yvan Petillot, co-founder of the National Robotarium based at Heriot-Watt University; and Associate Professor Yen Tran from the Edinburgh Business School at the university, along with leading Scottish experts and scientists.

Discussions focused on innovation, advanced technology, AI, energy transition and, especially, offshore wind power, including the application of AI to offshore wind power installation and operation.

In Dublin and Edinburgh, Thắng also met with Vietnamese intellectuals and experts living and working in Ireland and Scotland. The overseas Vietnamese community expressed their wish to contribute to Việt Nam’s development. They also proposed mechanisms and policies to strengthen their engagement in the homeland's innovation ecosystem, and foster stronger scientific and technological linkages between domestic and international experts. VNA/VNS