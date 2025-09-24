Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Improving quality of officials key in Party building: Party chief

September 24, 2025 - 16:49
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged a focus on selection process of officials, especially Party committee members, leaders, managers and the Party’s strategic advisory staff to meet the requirements of tasks in the new era.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivered a speech at the first congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for the 2025–30 term. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday stressed that improving the quality of officials is central to Party building, describing it as the key to strengthening leadership at every level.

This was one of four major orientations he established while attending the first congress of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for the 2025–2030 term.

He urged a focus on the selection process of officials, especially Party committee members, leaders, managers and the Party’s strategic advisory staff, to meet the requirements of tasks in the new era.

He called on the Party Committee and its subordinate organisations to propose mechanisms and policies to attract talented and capable officials, and to encourage them to remain dedicated and wholeheartedly serve the Party and the nation in the long term.

The Party chief stressed that the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies serves as the strategic advisory body, assisting the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat in formulating major guidelines and policies, and in inspection, supervision, practical review and theoretical development.

He noted that every policy, document and resolution issued by the Party bears the distinct imprint of the strategic advisory work of the Central Party agencies.

Historical lessons of the Vietnamese revolution and achievements of the past tenure once again affirm that the Party’s sound leadership is the decisive factor in every victory of the revolution, he said.

The Party leader emphasised that the role and responsibility of the Party in the coming period are immense, as people place their trust and expectations in the Party. This requires the Party to constantly renew, improve and strengthen itself to meet the increasingly high demands of the new situation.

The Party chief asked the committee to follow three other major orientations, including improving the quality of strategic advisory work, reforming leadership, management and governance methods, and building a truly transparent, strong and pioneering Party Committee. — VNS

