Government steering committee set up to drive Việt Nam’s sci-tech, innovation development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday signed a decision on establishing a government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project 06.

PM Chính chairs the committee, with Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình serving as his standing deputy. Other deputy chairpersons are Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phơc1, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, and Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà.

The committee’s members include a number of ministers and heads of ministerial-level and government agencies.

It is tasked with studying and proposing the Government and the PM national strategies, policies, and solutions for developing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Besides, it is in charge of overseeing the implementation of project No. 06 on developing the application of population data, identification, and e-authentication data, as well as administrative reform efforts.

A key responsibility is coordinating the Government's action programme to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 which focuses on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Additionally, the committee is accountable for speeding up and inspecting the implementation of related inter-sectoral strategies, programmes, mechanisms, policies, and solutions.

Three subcommittees are set up to better focus on the work, with one for project No.06 implementation led by the Minister of Public Security, another for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation headed by the Minister of Science and Technology, and one for administrative reform directed by the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Science and Technology serves as the standing agency for the steering committee, responsible for developing working plans and regulations and ensuring necessary conditions for the committee's operations.

Funding for the committee and its subcommittees is sourced from the state budget allocated to the Ministries of Science and Technology, Public Security, and Home Affairs, along with other legal sources. — VNS