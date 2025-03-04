Việt Nam prioritises women shaping the future of science, technology, and innovation: official

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh held a meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday with Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Việt Nam, and Michaela Bauer, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Việt Nam, to strengthen cooperation on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Thanh praised the strong collaboration between UN Women and Việt Nam in developing and implementing policies on gender equality and preventing gender-based violence.

She reaffirmed that Việt Nam remains firmly committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women, noting the NA and Government's continuous efforts to improve legal frameworks and ensure gender equality is integrated into all socio-economic development policies, strategies, and plans.

On January 1, 2025, Việt Nam officially began its membership of the UN Women Executive Board for 2025-2027, Thanh said. She highlighted the nation’s intention to contribute actively to shaping UN Women’s programmes that align with the common goals of UN member states, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals and the key documents of the Summit of the Future.

Việt Nam has also made significant progress in enhancing women’s participation in leadership and management roles, with female deputies now accounting for over 30 per cent of the NA seats.

However, the official noted that considerable challenges remain, particularly in improving access to education, employment, science, and technology for women and girls in rural, remote, and disadvantaged areas.

Mentioning her participation at the 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York on March 10, Thanh said she will present Việt Nam’s concerns and proposals aimed at accelerating the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. She will also highlight Việt Nam’s achievements and share its experiences in promoting gender equality and advancing women’s rights.

The legislator called on UN Women to maintain close cooperation with the Vietnamese Government under the UN Women’s Strategy Note for Việt Nam for 2022-2026.

She asked the organisation to prioritise programmes that help Vietnamese women access science and technology, adopt digital and AI tools, and improve their skills to secure quality jobs. She also urged greater efforts to enhance women’s roles in politics, economy, and society, while supporting the implementation of Việt Nam’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

Meanwhile, Thanh reaffirmed Việt Nam’s recognition of UNICEF as a vital development partner, with long-standing contributions to child protection, education, and welfare in Việt Nam over the past decades.

She asked UNICEF to mobilise more resources to support Vietnamese children, particularly those in climate-vulnerable and disadvantaged areas, and to strengthen policy advice and capacity building for officials working in child-related sectors.

Nyamayemombe and Bauer commended Việt Nam’s prioritisation of gender equality and child protection, as reflected in its policies, plans, and programmes. They highlighted the significance of CSW69 in setting ambitious global goals for gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

They expressed confidence that the Vietnamese delegation, led by Thanh, will hold productive exchanges at CSW69 on key issues, including advancing gender equality within government structures, developing a national action plan to end violence against women, promoting a just transition to a green economy with a focus on new skills for green jobs, and ensuring women’s equal access to technology and economic opportunities.

The UN Women Representative in Việt Nam expressed her hope that Việt Nam will help rally global momentum for policy changes and practical actions that foster a more inclusive and equitable environment for science, technology, and innovation to ensure women and girls not only use technology but also lead and shape the future of science, technology, and innovation itself. — VNA/VNS