Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Law

UNICEF hailed for effectively support to Việt Nam in child rights, child protection

October 03, 2024 - 06:18
After more than ten years of implementing the 2013 Constitution, the rights of the child in Việt Nam have become a part of human rights, helping concretise the rights of the child in accordance with international practices and the country's conditions.
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh (right) and UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov had talks in Hà Nội on October 2. — Photo from the Việt Nam's National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Thanh has hailed the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for its effective support to Việt Nam in protecting the rights of the child and vulnerable groups in nearly 50 years.

In her reception in Hà Nội on October 2 for UNICEF Representative to Việt Nam Silvia Danailov, Thanh said that she is pleased to see the effective cooperation between UNICEF and the NA through specialised committees, contributing to the development of legal frameworks, policies and laws for sustainable development goals.

She affirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State of Việt Nam of attaching importance to economic development associated with social progress and justice, in which women and children are always given special attention.

After more than ten years of implementing the 2013 Constitution, the rights of the child in Việt Nam have become a part of human rights, helping concretise the rights of the child in accordance with international practices and the country's conditions. The NA has made progress in developing laws and policies to protect the rights of the child. The Child Law stipulated and supplemented 25 groups of the child rights, defining the responsibility of agencies, organisations, educational institutions, families and individuals in implementing the rights and duties of the child.

In addition, the rights of the child are also mentioned in laws that are expected to be approved, amended and supplemented in the coming time.

She said that in the context of rapid development of information technology and cyber activities, children are facing opportunities, difficulties and risks, especially bad information and negative effects of social platforms, particularly cross-border ones. Children are also affected by climate change and non-traditional security, she added.

Thanh said she believes under the leadership and management of Danailov, UNICEF in Việt Nam will continue making more contributions to building and promoting the rights of the child, women and vulnerable groups.

She hoped UNICEF would continue to accompany, support and coordinate with Việt Nam's relevant agencies and NA specialised committees to perfect institutions and legal regulations, address issues related to gender imbalance at birth, physical and mental health care for children, and malnutrition in children.

For her part, Danailov spoke highly of the Vietnamese NA's contributions to building the legal system on children, saying that she is ready to make more contributions to the activities, helping Vietnam in developing a child support plan in the socio-economic development plan for the coming time.

Commending Việt Nam's building the law on justice for minors with new regulations to the child rights, Danailov said that UNICEF has many experienced experts in this field, and is coordinating with relevant agencies to give opinions to complete the draft law.

At the same time, she suggested Việt Nam consider raising the age of children to harmonise with the international convention on the child.

She expressed her willingness to accompany and support Việt Nam in contributing to the development of child-related policy mechanisms. She said she hopes the NA will coordinate in organising activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam's ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 50th anniversary of UNICEF's presence in Việt Nam in 2025. — VNS

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF)

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam hopes Ireland continues its support in green growth, digital transformation: Top leader

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm said Việt Nam attaches importance to developing friendly relations and multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland, while speaking highly of the Irish Government for granting Việt Nam a priority position in its development cooperation policy within the framework of Ireland's strategy 'Global Ireland: Renewing our commitment to delivering in the Asia Pacific Region to 2025'.
Politics & Law

Irish President hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese top leader

Earlier, the Vietnamese top leader wrote in the guest book that he is happy to visit Ireland - the beautiful "pearl island" which is rich in cultural traditions and very grateful for the warm and respectful welcome that the Irish President and the Irish people have given to him and the Vietnamese delegation.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam triumphs at UN human rights review: Official

The Vietnamese delegation promptly refuted wrongful allegations and unverified information presented by a minority of NGOs during the session, underlining the country’s ongoing work to create an environment that allows citizens to actively engage in shaping legal policies.
Politics & Law

PM welcomes newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

PM Chính called on both sides to seriously follow high-level common perceptions regarding the better control and settlement of differences at sea, respect each other's legitimate rights and interests, and properly handle disagreements in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom