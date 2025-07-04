Congratulations extended to the United States on 249th Independence Day

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday sent congratulatory messages to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 249th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776 – July 4, 2025) and the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (July 12, 1995 – July 12, 2025).

On this occasion, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also extended congratulations to the President of the US Senate James David Vance and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

In their messages, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently regards the US as one of its strategically important partners, and welcomed the US support for a "strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Việt Nam."

Reflecting on the 30-year journey since the official establishment of diplomatic relations, and especially following the upgrading of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral cooperation across all fields on global, regional and bilateral fronts.

Việt Nam stays ready to work closely with the US to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more effective and substantive manner, delivering tangible benefits to their people while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and beyond, they wrote.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — VNS