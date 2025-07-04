PM’s participation at BRICS Summit affirms Việt Nam’s rising global standing: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro highlights the country's growing global role and sets the stage for deeper future cooperation, said Vietnamese ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị.

The diplomat was speaking to the press ahead of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trip to Brazil for the summit and bilateral activities from July 4-8, at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Ambassador Nghị noted that on June 14, Brazil, which is holding the rotating chair of BRICS for 2025, officially announced Việt Nam as a BRICS partner country, joining nine others: Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

BRICS includes 11 major emerging economies representing nearly half the world’s population, land area, and a substantial share of global GDP and trade. The partnership promotes peace, security, and development.

As a partner, Việt Nam gains opportunities to engage in BRICS initiatives, shaping a more equitable and inclusive international order.

The ambassador emphasised key benefits for Việt Nam, such as enhanced international standing, expanded economic cooperation with BRICS members in trade, investment, infrastructure, and technology, plus opportunities to both contribute to and learn from BRICS in healthcare, climate change, and technology.

This aligns with Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and international integration, balancing global relationships, he said.

The diplomat stressed that Việt Nam becoming a BRICS country partner underscores its commitment to elevating developing countries’ voices, fostering international solidarity and multilateralisation based on respect for international law.

Hosted by Brazil under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance” the summit prioritises global health cooperation, trade, climate change response, AI governance, architecture of multilateral peace, and institutional strengthening, closely aligned with Việt Nam’s sustainable development goals, including high-income status by 2045, coastal climate adaptation, and digital transformation.

BRICS health cooperation aids Việt Nam’s access to advanced medical technologies; climate initiatives offer funding and technology vital for adaptation.

Việt Nam’s participation in the Rio Summit provides a platform to share pandemic management and economic development experiences, while learning from BRICS members on technology and governance. The partnership also bolsters bilateral ties with Brazil.

Discussions on trade, investment, technology, AI, and semiconductors may yield agreements supporting Việt Nam’s development objectives, he said.

The ambassador stressed the BRICS partnership demonstrates Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations.

It strengthens Việt Nam’s role in a multipolar world where developing countries have stronger voices and highlights Việt Nam’s success in building major economic partnerships while maintaining independence, self-reliance and confidence in its external policy.

Regarding the impacts of PM’s trip on the Việt Nam-Brazil relations, Ambassador Nghị said that recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s visits in 2023 and 2024, and President Lula da Silva’s visit to Việt Nam in March, have propelled Việt Nam–Brazil relations to new heights.

The 2023 official visit by PM Chính marked a historic milestone, ushering in a new era of cooperation with foundational agreements and ambitious trade targets.

In 2024, the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership, expanding into technology and energy sectors. President Lula da Silva’s state visit in March further deepened and consolidated bilateral collaboration.

The Vietnamese PM’s 2023 visit was the first by a Vietnamese head of government in 16 years and the first high-level visit since 2007.

It solidified the comprehensive partnership through four cooperation agreements in education, defence, agriculture (2024-2026), and diplomacy training (2024-2025).

The two countries set ambitious trade goals – US$10 billion by 2025 and $15 billion by 2030.

Việt Nam also proposed that Brazil recognise its market economy status and engage in free trade negotiations with Mercosur. This visit fuelled momentum for economic and cultural cooperation, affirming mutual commitment.

At the G20 Summit in Rio in November 2024, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Brazil upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership, issuing a joint declaration.

This expanded cooperation in technology, renewable energy, defence, and enhanced political trust aims to benefit both bilateral interests and global peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s visit in March launched the 2025-2030 Action Plan for the strategic partnership. Key achievements included Brazil recognising Việt Nam’s market economy status, trade commitments, market openings, and Việt Nam’s invitation as a partner country to the 17th BRICS Summit.

These outcomes reinforced bilateral cooperation and boosted Việt Nam’s global profile, he said.

The ambassador described these visits as tangible evidence of Việt Nam’s foreign policy of peaceful, independent, confident diplomacy, rooted in President Hồ Chí Minh’s Thought and the resilient “Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy,” opening broader cooperation prospects with Brazil and other emerging economies.

High-level visits provided platforms to discuss not only bilateral issues but also regional and global challenges amid BRICS’ expanding influence.

Việt Nam’s participation in BRICS reflects its growing multilateral importance, contributing fresh perspectives and global solutions.

Ambassador Nghị also highlighted the embassy’s efforts to promote diplomatic, economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges amid rapid bilateral growth, especially following the 2024 strategic partnership and 2025 BRICS partnership.

Diplomatically, the embassy organised key high-level visits and supported Việt Nam’s participation in international forums such as the G20 Summit.

Economically, it promoted trade and investment through business networking, collaborating with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo on workshops and forums across several Brazilian states in April.

These efforts contributed to bilateral trade growing from $7.11 billion in 2023 to $7.98 billion in 2024.

Culturally, the embassy has hosted events introducing Vietnamese culture, including a 2024 Friendship Meeting for 35 years of diplomatic relations, the first-ever “Việt Nam Day” in Brazil (November 2024), featuring a monument honouring President Hồ Chí Minh in Rio, and celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification and the 135th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth in 2025.

The embassy also participated in the 2025 International Food and Culture Festival in Brasília, showcasing Vietnamese cuisine and supporting social charities, he said.

The embassy prioritises consular services and community activities that preserve national identity and promote Việt Nam’s image abroad, added the diplomat. — VNA/VNS