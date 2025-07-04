More than 200 foreigners granted Level-2 e-ID accounts in Đồng Nai Province

ĐỒNG NAI — The Immigration Division of southern Đồng Nai Province has issued level-2 electronic identification (e-ID) accounts to over 200 foreign residents during the first two days of implementation, as part of the Ministry of Public Security’s 50-day campaign running from July 1 through August 19.

Most of the recipients are representatives of foreign-invested enterprises (FDI) operating in the province.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Trương Thị Dung, deputy head of the division, said that Đồng Nai is home to nearly 3,000 FDI enterprises and about 10,000 foreigners residing, indicating a high demand for Level-2 e-ID issuance.

To maximise convenience, the division has set up a dedicated service area with one guidance desk and three biometric data collection stations, she said.

Officers are working in three consecutive shifts from 7.30am to 9.30pm daily, including weekends. Information on requirements for obtaining e-IDs has been made public through social media platforms, FDI business associations, the Đồng Nai Industrial Zones Authority, and the Đồng Nai public security social media page to ensure transparency and streamline the process, Dung added.

The Immigration Division has also partnered with telecom service provider Vinaphone to assist foreigners in registering SIM cards under their names — one of the prerequisites for obtaining a digital ID, thereby enabling foreigners to complete all required procedures on-site without needing to travel between multiple locations.

Additionally, to assist those not fluent in Vietnamese, the division has assigned officers proficient in foreign languages such as English, Chinese, and Korean to provide guidance and interpretation services. This has significantly reduced processing time and improved overall satisfaction among applicants.

She said the division will continue to enhance communication efforts and closely coordinate with businesses, industrial parks, and international organisations to ensure that all eligible foreigners receive their digital ID.

The initiative is expected to improve population management and facilitate smoother transactions and administrative procedures for foreigners living and working in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS