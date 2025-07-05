Việt Nam records trade surplus of over $7.5 billion in first half of the year

HÀ NỘI — Amid continued volatility in the global economy, Việt Nam’s import–export activities maintained positive momentum in the first six months of this year, capitalising on free trade agreements and efforts to diversify markets.

Despite intense competition, rising logistics costs, and increasingly stringent import standards, many key export commodities continued to grow robustly, contributing significantly to the trade surplus.

According to data released on July 5 by the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, total merchandise trade turnover in the first half of 2025 reached US$432.03 billion, up 16.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Of this, exports were valued at $219.83 billion, an increase of 14.4 per cent, while imports totalled $212.2 billion, rising 17.9 per cent. The trade surplus stood at $7.63 billion.

In June alone, export turnover reached $39.49 billion, a slight decrease of 0.3 per cent compared to May but still up 16.3 per cent year-on-year. The foreign-invested sector remained dominant, accounting for $30.85 billion in exports, equivalent to 73.5 per cent of total export turnover over six months. During the same period, 28 export items each recorded a value exceeding $1 billion, with nine items surpassing the $5 billion mark.

By category, processed industrial goods overwhelmingly led exports, generating $194.28 billion, or 88.4 per cent of total export turnover. Although agricultural, forestry, fishery and mineral products accounted for a smaller share, they continued to play an important role in sustaining Việt Nam’s international market presence.

On the import side, turnover in June reached $36.66 billion, down 6.1 per cent from May but up 20.2 per cent year-on-year. The foreign-invested sector imported over $139 billion worth of goods in six months, an increase of 22.3 per cent. Inputs for production accounted for 93.7 per cent of total imports, reflecting persistently high demand for materials and machinery.

In terms of markets, the United States remained Việt Nam’s largest export destination, with turnover reaching $70.91 billion and a trade surplus of $62 billion. Trade surpluses with the EU and Japan also expanded strongly. Conversely, Việt Nam posted trade deficits of $55.6 billion with China, $14.6 billion with South Korea, and $7.5 billion with ASEAN.

To sustain and further the export growth momentum, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged enterprises to make full use of 17 free trade agreements covering over 60 countries and territories, diversify markets, and focus on enhancing the quality and added value of products.

Nguyễn Thị Hương, Director General of the General Statistics Office, stressed the need to boost trade promotion, remove barriers, and facilitate the consumption of agricultural, fishery, and forestry products, particularly as export standards become increasingly rigorous.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is also finalising mechanisms and policies to support the development of sustainable agricultural supply chains, improve competitiveness, and enhance the reputation of Vietnamese goods internationally.

Alongside this, measures to help businesses access capital, adopt advanced technologies, and protect exporters’ interests will continue to be implemented to realise the export growth targets set for 2025. — VNS