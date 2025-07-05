Foreign investment inflows rise to $21.5 billion in the first half of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Foreign investors registered a total of US$21.5 billion in investments in Việt Nam during the first half of 2025, marking a 33 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance's Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) revealed in its latest report.

Of the total, newly registered capital accounted for nearly $9.3 billion across 1,988 new projects. Meanwhile, adjusted capital reached approximately $8.95 billion through 826 existing projects and investment via capital contributions and share purchases totalled nearly $3.3 billion.

Disbursement of foreign investment also maintained its upward trend in H1, reaching an estimated $11.7 billion, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year, the FIA said.

The sharp uptick in foreign investment reflects growing confidence among international businesses in Việt Nam’s investment climate. According to the FIA, investors are not only continuing to view Việt Nam as an attractive destination, but are also reinforcing their commitment by expanding the scale of existing projects.

During the first six months, the manufacturing and processing sector drew in the lion's share of foreign investment with nearly $12 billion, accounting for 56.5 per cent of total registered capital and marking a 32 per cent year-on-year increase. The real estate sector ranked second with over $5.1 billion, representing 24 per cent of the total and more than doubling compared to the same period last year. The science and technology sector drew nearly $1.2 billion, followed by the water supply and waste treatment sector with $903 million.

Singapore retained its position as the leading foreign investor in Việt Nam during this period, with total investment exceeding $4.6 billion, accounting for 21.4 per cent of total foreign capital and down 25 per cent year-on-year. South Korea came next with more than $3 billion, making up nearly 14.3 per cent of the total and representing a two-fold rise compared to the same period last year.

Other major sources of foreign investment in Việt Nam included China with over $2.5 billion, Japan with $2.2 billion, and Malaysia with $1.6 billion, further contributing to the country’s strong investment performance in the first half of 2025.

Malaysia and Sweden saw notable increases in their investment rankings in Việt Nam during the reporting period. Malaysia jumped 20 places compared to the same period last year, driven largely by a significant capital adjustment of $1.1 billion for the Yên Sở Park construction project in Hà Nội in May.

Meanwhile, Sweden surged 59 places, thanks to a major new investment in June: the $1 billion polyester fabric recycling production complex in Bình Định’s Nhơn Hội Economic Zone.

Hà Nội led the country with nearly $3.7 billion in registered investment, accounting for 17 per cent of the total and nearly 2.8 times higher than the same period last year, followed by Bắc Ninh with $2.7 billion or 14.6 per cent and HCM City with over $2.7 billion, or 12.6 per cent.

Vietnamese enterprises increase overseas investment

Mirroring the growth in foreign investment capital in Việt Nam, overseas investment by Vietnamese firms in the first half of 2025 surged more than 3.5 times, reaching over $487 million, the FIA said.

The electricity production and distribution sector received the largest share of Vietnamese investment, with over $111.2 million, accounting for 22.8 per cent of total overseas investment. It was followed by the transportation and warehousing sector, which attracted nearly $78.5 million or 16.1 per cent, while the wholesale and retail sector ranked third with $76.8 million or 15.8 per cent.

Among overseas investment destinations, Laos remains the top recipient of Vietnamese capital, attracting a total registered investment of $150.3 million in the first half of 2025. The Philippines ranked second with $61.8 million, followed by Indonesia with nearly $60.5 million.

By the end of June, Việt Nam had 1,916 valid investment projects abroad, with total registered capital exceeding $23 billion.

By industry, Vietnamese investors have expanded their overseas investments into 18 out of 21 sectors, with the largest focus on mining, which attracted nearly $7.1 billion or 30.6 per cent of the total. The agro-forestry and fisheries sector came next with over $3.4 billion, or 14.7 per cent, and the information and communications sector ranked third with nearly $2.9 billion, or 12.4 per cent.— VNS