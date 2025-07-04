Việt Nam aims to move all business-related administrative procedures online in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The government aims to have all administrative procedures related to businesses handled entirely online by the end of this year, regardless of administrative boundaries, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn.

Speaking at the government’s regular press conference on July 3, Sơn said the transition aligns with the newly implemented two-tier local governance model, which is now being piloted nationwide. This marked the third day since the official launch of provincial- and commune-level public administrative service centres.

He reported that the centres have been operating smoothly.

On July 1, online applications accounted for 57 per cent of all submissions. The following day saw 38,000 applications submitted, with 59.7 per cent filed online and 40.4 per cent in person. By 4pm on July 3, the number surpassed 40,000, with 59.3 per cent submitted online.

Sơn emphasised that the National Public Service Portal now serves as a single digital gateway for public services. Citizens and businesses can submit applications from anywhere, using a computer, tablet or smartphone connected to the internet. Submissions are automatically routed to the appropriate provincial or commune-level centres for processing.

“The most important feature of this portal is that users can monitor the entire process of their administrative procedures in real time," he said.

"It also serves as a platform for collecting and addressing feedback and complaints from citizens and businesses."

Also addressing the press conference, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Thị Hà said the Prime Minister had issued 28 decrees to clarify the decentralisation of authority between central and local governments, as well as between provincial and district-level administrations.

To support implementation, 58 circulars have been issued by ministries and sectors, providing the legal foundation for the two-tier local governance model. These documents include detailed provisions on procedures, jurisdiction, application requirements, processing time, fees and standardised forms, all effective from July 1, 2025. VNS