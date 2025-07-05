Vietnamese PM arrives in Rio de Janeiro for expanded BRICS summit, bilateral activities in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse, and the delegation of Việt Nam set foot at Galeao Airport in Rio de Janeiro city early July 5 morning (local time), starting his participation in the expanded BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in Brazil.

The Vietnamese leader and delegation were welcomed at the airport by Laudemar G. de Aguiar Neto – Secretary for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation and Culture of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.

Themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the BRICS Summit 2025 is an important multilateral event gathering about 20 leaders of countries, the UN Secretary-General, and leaders of many international organisations.

Representing Việt Nam at the BRICS Summit 2025 as a partner country – the 10th partner country of BRICS, PM Chính is scheduled to attend and speak at the summit's high-level sessions on topics such as strengthening multilateralism, economic and financial issues, artificial intelligence, environment, climate change, global health.

On this occasion, he will have bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating countries and organisations, thereby affirming Việt Nam's role, wish, and responsible contributions to this multilateral mechanism while further deepening Việt Nam's cooperation with BRICS members and international organisations.

This is also the third time in three consecutive years that PM Chính has come to Brazil. Aside from the expanded BRICS Summit, he will also engage in bilateral activities in Brazil, aiming to promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in economic affairs.

Brazil is currently Việt Nam's largest trading partner in Latin America while Việt Nam is also an important partner of Brazil in Southeast Asia. Trade between the two countries is increasing sharply, approximating US$8 billion in 2024. They are striving to raise the turnover to $10 billion in 2025 and $15 billion by 2030.

During the trip, PM Chính is set to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, visit local cultural and sports facilities, attend a business seminar, and work with major Brazilian corporations. The activities are expected to help strengthen political commitment and trust, thus developing Việt Nam – Brazil relations comprehensively, deeply and sustainably and bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both countries. — VNA/VNS