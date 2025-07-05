Official logo for 80-year milestone of August Revolution, National Day unveiled

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has selected a design by Tô Minh Trang from Hà Nội as the official logo for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution's success (August 19, 1945–2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The logo will be used in all official communication activities marking the historic milestones.

It features a stylised image of President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, at Hà Nội's Ba Đình Square, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam). Using bold graphic forms and dramatic light contrasts, the design conveys the solemn atmosphere, profound historical significance, and overwhelming joy shared by the Vietnamese people on the nation’s first Independence Day.

The logo is rendered in red, symbolising Việt Nam’s long-standing patriotic tradition throughout its history of nation-building and defence. Red also represents the sacred national flag colour, the spirit of heroic struggle, and the unwavering aspiration for independence and freedom.

It features the dates August 19 and September 2, 1945–2025, highlighting two historic milestones – the success of the August Revolution and the National Day of Việt Nam.

The background of the logo features the fluttering red flag with a gold star. The number "80" is designed with a sense of motion, representing eight decades of a transformative and glorious journey since the birth of the nation, which has been recognised worldwide for its proud and historic milestones, strong development, and strides to confidently enter a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

The number “80” is rendered in a warm yellow-orange tone, symbolising the enduring solidarity of the Vietnamese people and their steadfast trust in the Party. It also reflects the spirit of unity and loyalty among compatriots and comrades, as well as Việt Nam’s spirit of pure international solidarity – a form of “soft power” that makes Việt Nam a symbolic country of peace and hospitality. — VNS