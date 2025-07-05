Quảng Ninh establishes new industrial cluster

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province has established a new industrial cluster in Quảng Đức Commune to expand production space, attract investment and create local jobs.

Covering nearly 70 ha, the Quảng Đức Industrial Cluster will feature infrastructure including transportation, electricity, water supply and wastewater treatment.

Green Park Industrial Cluster Investment Joint Stock Company will serve as the project’s main investor.

The cluster will host businesses in processing, manufacturing, wholesale and retail and vehicle repair services.

In June, the province also set up two other clusters — Yên Thọ in Hoàng Quế Ward and Quảng Thành in Quảng Đức Commune — with a similar industrial focus.

These will also support warehousing and logistics, laundry services, computer and electronics repair and household production of consumer goods and services.

All new clusters are expected to begin operations by the end of July.

With these additions, Quảng Ninh now has 13 industrial clusters covering over 630 ha.

The clusters aim to relocate polluting or improperly zoned handicraft production facilities from residential areas, improve environmental protection and fire safety, attract new projects, and generate employment for local communities. -VNS