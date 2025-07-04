Non-territorial administration policy eases household business registration

HÀ NỘI — From July 1, 2025, under Việt Nam’s non-territorial administration policy, household businesses can apply for and receive business registration at any commune-level office across the country, thanks to the new two-tier local administration model.

It was under the Ministry of Finance’s Official Dispatch No. 9241/BTC-DNTN sent to the People's Committees of provinces and centrally run cities to implement the business registration works according to the new administration model.

In the dispatch, the ministry regulates that the management boards of high-tech parks will grant the business registration for enterprises, branches, representative offices and business locations located in high-tech parks as well as ensuring conditions for carrying out business registration at the commune-level business registration agencies.

The Ministry of Finance has issued three documents – Official Dispatches 9241/BTC-DNTN, 4370/BTC-DNTN and 7984/BTC-DNTN – to guide business registration in cases of administrative boundary changes and when applying the two-tier local administration model.

The guide is aimed to ensure that the implementation of procedures for registering enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives smoothly and without interruption in localities after the apparatus reorganisation.

Since July 1, 2025, when district-level administrative units stopped operating, the national business registration system for enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives has been running under the rules of the two-tier local administration model.

This means many administrative procedures are now simpler, as household business registration can be done without being limited by local boundaries within a province or city. All business registration procedures for enterprises and household businesses are also done online at level 4.

Under the Business Registration Decree, several procedures have been reduced or simplified — for example, joint stock companies and limited liability companies no longer need to submit full meeting minutes when registering or reporting changes to their business details.

The decree also remove all procedures for business locations of household businesses. Tax collection for business locations is done through the business household owner.

In particular, according to the decree, the time for handling many procedures will be reduced to only two working days, instead of three.

Experts said efforts to reform administrative procedures through promoting the application of information technology and sharing data among State management agencies will continue to create maximum favourable conditions for businesses when entering, operating and withdrawing from the market. — BIZHUB/VNS