OCOP Export Products fair to start next month

HÀ NỘI — The OCOP (One Commune, One Product) Export Products Fair, or Vietnam OCOPEX 2025, will take place from August 1 to 3 this year at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng LongThăng Long Imperial Citadel Relic Site on Hà Nội’s Hòang Diệu Street.

The fair has 300 booths from over 150 enterprises displaying OCOP-certified products such as tea, coffee, souvenirs, medicinal products, agarwood, essential oils, turmeric powder, processed foods, dried foods, bird's nests and beauty products like shampoo, conditioner and serum.

According to the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, with its diverse advantages and potential in natural resources, climate and culture, Việt Nam is successful in exporting its popular agricultural products as well as its many specialty products and products with local cultural value.

Vietnamese OCOP products have a good reputation both at home and abroad.

In recent years, the Vietnamese business community has increasingly aimed to build products according to OCOP standards. Many OCOP products have been innovated to improve quality and access export markets with high value.

Statistics show that by the end of 2024, the country had 14,642 OCOP products, an increase of 3,586 products compared to 2023.

The OCOP programme has seen positive and significant impacts on rural economic development, contributing to changes in production in rural areas towards linking value chains, unleashing the potential of land and comparative advantages of localities.

Within the framework of the fair, there are also events including a seminar on applying the digital transformation in developing OCOP exports, a forum on global consumption trends and opportunities for OCOP exports and a trade exchange event between Vietnamese enterprises and international importers. — BIZHUB/VNS