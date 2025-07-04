State asked to remove bottlenecks for businesses in tech development

HÀ NỘI — Enterprises believe that the State needs to remove bottlenecks in management, infrastructure and policy implementation to promote the application of science and technology in production and business, as the tech sector is expected to fuel the next phase of economic growth.

The Government has proposed raising science and technology spending to 3 per cent of total budget expenditure in 2025, with a target of reaching 2 per cent of GDP through 2030.

General Director of MISA Joint Stock Company Lê Hồng Quang said that while Government resolutions like Resolution 66-NQ/TW and Resolution 68-NQ/TW provide a vital strategic foundation, their success hinges on the practical elimination of barriers that hinder innovation at the enterprise level.

Quang said MISA sees tremendous potential in developing platform technologies — including AI, big data, cloud computing and SaaS — to support businesses of all sizes. But this potential can only be unlocked if bottlenecks are systematically addressed.

One of the most urgent issues raised by Quang is the fragmented nature of data across ministries, localities and businesses. This lack of integration not only hampers decision-making, but also complicates regulatory compliance and public service delivery.

MISA recommends accelerating the development of national data-sharing infrastructure built on cloud computing, with strong security protocols and standardised formats.

Such a system would allow government bodies and private enterprises to access essential data more efficiently, while promoting transparency and reducing administrative burdens.

With small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) comprising roughly 97 per cent of Việt Nam’s business landscape, empowering this segment through affordable, user-friendly technology solutions is another top priority. However, many SMEs still struggle with limited technical capacity and resources.

To bridge this gap, MISA proposes collaborative initiatives between the State and technology firms to disseminate digital tools for financial management, training and operations. The establishment of provincial digital transformation support centres would further provide localised assistance and training.

Financial limitations are a common obstacle for start-ups and tech-focused SMEs. MISA suggests the introduction of targeted credit packages tailored to specific sectors within the innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, coordinated efforts between the State and private sector should focus on digital skills training, particularly in AI, big data and digital governance, to build a more adaptable and resilient workforce.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, CEO of Vietnam Media and Technology Joint Stock Company (AI Group), pointed out a recurring challenge: while national policies are often forward-thinking, their implementation at the local level tends to lag due to unclear guidelines or reluctance among officials.

Policies can look great on paper, Hiếu said, but in many cases, local execution is stalled by fear of accountability or a lack of direction. This discourages investment and weakens trust in reform.

AI Group therefore advocates for clear implementation protocols, robust monitoring systems and public reporting mechanisms to track progress on policy execution.

Transparent feedback between businesses and regulators is also essential, ensuring that policy is not only informed by business needs but also responsive to them.

Hiếu has also stressed that there needs to be a shift in mindset. True digital transformation means rethinking management processes from the ground up, not just applying new tools to outdated systems.

He called for a redesign of administrative procedures and a commitment to addressing enterprise feedback within set timelines.

Legal and regulatory stability also remains crucial to fostering long-term investment. Businesses need rules that won’t change unpredictably, as well as consistent and fair regulatory enforcement.

Tech firms agree that while Việt Nam has made notable strides in reforming administrative procedures, especially through platforms like the National Public Service Portal, more systemic and coordinated efforts are needed to turn policy intentions into tangible outcomes.

To build a thriving innovation ecosystem, Quang said, policies must ensure that every enterprise has access to the resources and support it needs to succeed.

Việt Nam’s digitalisation depends not only on bold strategies and budget commitments, but also on its ability to dismantle the structural and procedural barriers holding back innovative companies. — VNS