Home Economy

Petrol prices fall sharply on Thursday

July 03, 2025 - 17:25
The authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

 

A woman has her motorcycle refilled at a gas station. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance decided to reduce retail prices of petrol products from 3pm on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 was capped at VNĐ19,445 per litre (down VNĐ1,085), while that of RON95-III was VNĐ19,906 (down VNĐ1,210) per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel was adjusted to VNĐ18,408 per litre (down VNĐ941), while those of kerosene were VNĐ18,132 (down VNĐ932) and mazut VNĐ15,807 per kilogramme (down VNĐ1,148).

There have been 28 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced 15 price hikes and 13 cuts. Diesel oil price has increased 14 times, decreased 13 times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.— VNS

Economy

Đà Nẵng FTZ set to join global supply chains in Asia Pacific

The Prime Minister's Decision on the establishment of Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which was officially announced on June 21, on 1,881 hectares, would help contribute 17.9 per cent to Đà Nẵng City’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and create 127,000 jobs by 2040.
Economy

Provincial mergers strengthen appeal to foreign investors

On June 30, localities across Việt Nam announced resolutions on the merger of administrative units, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to streamline governance and promote regional development. Following the restructuring, Việt Nam will consist of 34 provinces and centrally-governed cities.

