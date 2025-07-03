Argentina seeks to deepen trade, tech ties with Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Argentina is seeking to boost trade and technology ties with Việt Nam, particularly in the agriculture sector, as both countries aim to deepen their comprehensive partnership, officials said at a seminar in HCM City on Thursday.

Argentine Ambassador Marcos A. Bednarski affirmed Việt Nam’s role as a strategic partner in Asia, particularly as Argentina undergoes significant economic reforms under President Javier Milei.

“We are at the beginning of a new era, with many positive signals for the economy and prospects for bilateral cooperation,” he said. “This is the moment for our business communities to invest, diversify trade, and unlock the complementary strengths of our two economies.”

Bednarski highlighted Argentina’s recent reforms, including fiscal tightening, economic deregulation, and tariff reductions, as creating favourable conditions for expanded cooperation in agriculture, public services, and emerging technologies.

Việt Nam is Argentina’s third-largest trading partner in Asia, after China and India, and seventh globally, he said. It also ranks among the top five importers of Argentine agricultural products such as corn, soybeans, and beef.

Agustín Tejeda Rodriguez, Undersecretary of Food Markets and International Integration at Argentina’s Ministry of Economy, said a new cooperation roadmap is being developed, focusing on quarantine standards and agricultural technology, including a foot-and-mouth disease vaccine project.

“We’re looking to expand collaboration in areas like fruit crops, rice, dairy, and biotechnology where Argentina has strong expertise,” he said.

“This partnership will help Việt Nam develop a more modern, efficient, and sustainable agricultural sector,” he added.

Nguyễn Quang Vinh, vice president of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said the two nations can serve as regional gateways for each other: Việt Nam to ASEAN and Argentina to the Mercosur bloc.

“Việt Nam’s dynamic market of 100 million people and strategic Southeast Asian location offer significant opportunities for Argentine investors. Meanwhile, Argentina provides an important entry point for Vietnamese businesses into Latin America,” he added.

He called for accelerated negotiations on free trade agreements between Việt Nam and Mercosur, and between ASEAN and Mercosur, to establish a stronger legal framework for long-term cooperation.

Việt Nam and Argentina established a Comprehensive Partnership in 2010. Bilateral trade exceeded US$4 billion last year, with sharp growth in 2025.

According to Việt Nam’s General Department of Customs, Argentine exports to Việt Nam grew by 40.4 per cent in the first four months, while Vietnamese exports to Argentina surged by 316 per cent over the same period. Total bilateral trade rose by 67.1 per cent.

The meeting was part of a high-level Argentine Institutional and Economic-Commercial Mission to Việt Nam from June 30 to July 4.

The delegation, which includes key agro-industrial organisations, held talks with Vietnamese ministries and joined business events in Hà Nội and HCM City.

In Hà Nội, Argentina on Tuesday opened its sixth Special Agro-Industrial Attaché Office globally to promote trade, technical exchange, and innovation. — VNS