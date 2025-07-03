Number of newly-established firms hit record high in June

HÀ NỘI — The number of newly registered enterprises set a record high in June, surpassing 24,000, more than double the average during the 2021– 24 period, according to the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development under the Ministry of Finance.

In the first half of 2025, more than 91,000 new businesses were established nationwide, reflecting a strong wave of entrepreneurship.

Over 14,000 enterprises resumed operations in June alone, a year-on-year increase of around 91 per cent. This figure in January–June hit 61,000, over 57 per cent higher than that of the same period in 2024.

The number of businesses entering the market and resuming operations exceeded those withdrawing, indicating strong confidence of the business community in the prospects of economic recovery and growth, said deputy head of the department Trịnh Thị Hương.

The additional capital contributed by existing businesses in June surged by over 170 per cent year-on-year, further reflecting strong business confidence, promising market potential and favourable business opportunities.

These positive results demonstrate that the policies of the Party and the State have proven effective, encouraging robust growth among private businesses, Hương said.

She noted that in line with the new trend toward sustainable business development, the Ministry of Finance will continue to promote administrative reform and advise the Government and Prime Minister to further streamline regulations related to production and business activities. The aim is to continue to support enterprises and investors in entering the market more easily.

The ministry has proposed accelerating the development of a green economy, circular economy, e-commerce, and new business models. At the same time, attention has been paid to assisting enterprises in accessing artificial intelligence, promoting digital transformation, advancing the circular, creative and sharing economy, as well as developing new business models, she added. — VNS