Many banks accelerate plans to list shares on HoSE

HÀ NỘI — The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) has just approved the listing of nearly 540 million shares of Vietnam Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VietABank, ticker VAB), equivalent to a charter capital of approximately VNĐ5.4 trillion (US$207 million), making it the 19th bank to be present on the country’s largest bourse.

VAB shares have been trading on UpCOM since July 2021 and closed on June 27, 2025, at VNĐ15,200, representing an increase of 63 per cent since the start of the year.

According to VietABank’s leadership, the listing aims to enhance the bank’s brand and reputation, create favourable conditions to attract investment capital, and expand cooperation with international strategic investors.

Earlier this year, over one billion shares of Nam A Bank (NAB) also officially began trading on HoSE after moving from UpCOM, raising the total value of the bank’s listed securities to more than VNĐ10.58 trillion.

Not only VietABank but many other banks are also accelerating plans to “move house” to HoSE.

At its 2025 annual general meeting, Kien Long Commercial Joint Stock Bank (KLB) authorised the Board of Directors to select a suitable time to complete the listing in the fourth quarter of this year, after postponing the plan in early 2023 due to unfavourable market conditions.

Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank (BVB) has also approved a listing plan after deferring it from 2024. VietBank stated that it already meets the listing requirements but will carefully consider market timing, potentially moving the plan to 2026 amid volatility caused by US tariff policies.

In addition, Saigon Bank For Industry And Trade (SGB) has signed an advisory contract to prepare to shift its shares from UpCOM to HoSE or HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS