Việt Nam News and Law leads EPR awareness drive to accelerate green economy

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam moves toward a circular economy, local media – led by Việt Nam News and Law, a national English-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency – is playing an increasingly active role in promoting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and sustainable business practices.

Speaking at the Green Packaging Forum 2025 in HCM City on Friday, Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, director of the Vietnam News Agency’s Southern Information Centre, said climate change and packaging waste are major challenges to sustainable development, particularly in major cities like HCM City.

“EPR is essential to drive circular economy models and environmental protection in today’s ESG-focused landscape,” he said. “Public awareness is a critical part of the puzzle. The media must help frame EPR not just as a legal obligation but as a strategy for long-term value creation.”

Nguyễn Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Việt Nam News and Law, said the media has a vital role in supporting the Government and businesses in the green transition. The publication has led national coverage on topics such as renewable energy, green finance, ESG communication and circular economy models.

“Circular economy is not just about recycling. It’s about rethinking how we produce, consume and build resilience in a resource-constrained world,” he said.

“In the era of digital and green transformation, Việt Nam News and Law is committed to connecting policy, enterprise and community through initiatives like the ESG Media Index, green reports, and enterprise training.”

Under Việt Nam’s EPR regulation, which became mandatory in January 2024, producers and importers must take financial and physical responsibility for collecting and recycling packaging waste from their products.

The policy applies across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, consumer goods and electronics.

While the law is widely seen as a critical step toward sustainable development, its rollout has faced challenges such as unclear definitions, limited data systems, and cost-sharing concerns.

New decree

Nguyễn Thành Yên, deputy head of Legal Issues and Policies Division, Department of Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the ministry is drafting a new decree to improve legal clarity and enforcement.

“The draft is open for public consultation and is expected to be approved soon,” he said.

“EPR is not just a regulatory mandate – it’s a strategic opportunity for Vietnamese companies to strengthen their brands, innovate and meet global sustainability standards,” he said.

The government will continue working with businesses to build a stable and supportive policy environment, he added.

Bùi Lê Thanh Khiết, head of the Plastic Circular Unit at the Institute for Circular Economy Development, said mandatory recycling quotas has taken effect this year, requiring businesses to either recycle packaging themselves or contribute to a national environmental fund.

He called for the creation of sector-specific EPR councils, stronger enforcement and more public education campaigns to ensure compliance and long-term impact.

Larry Lee, deputy general director of Strategic Assets & Sustainability at SABECO, said the company sees EPR as a driver of transformation.

“We view EPR not just as a regulation, but as a lens to reimagine packaging, rethink waste and rebuild value.”

Industry leaders at the forum urged better inter-sector coordination, improved financial mechanisms and stronger digital systems to track compliance and performance.

Việt Nam is one of the first Southeast Asian countries to make EPR legally binding – a move seen as aligning with global trends and investor expectations. But experts agree its success will rely on sustained collaboration among government, industry, and the public.

The forum, themed “EPR Journey Towards Sustainable Value”, was co-organised by Việt Nam News and Law and Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, a leading trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It brought together over 100 delegates from government agencies, multinational firms, recyclers, academic institutions and international organisations.

Founded in 1991 and merged in 2025 with Vietnam Law & Legal Forum, Việt Nam News and Law is the national English-language publication of the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS