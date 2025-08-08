Electric motorbike battery upgrades raise safety concerns

HÀ NỘI — Battery upgrades for electric motorbikes are gaining popularity in Việt Nam as a way to extend driving range, but experts and manufacturers warn that these unauthorised upgrades can pose serious fire and safety risks due to unclear battery quality and lack of regulation.

On social media and online forums, several workshops advertise battery upgrade services for various e-bike models. Some claim the upgrades can boost range by 1.6 times or more, allowing motorbikes to travel over 250km on a single charge.

According to information collected by znews.vn, one provider even offers a VNĐ25 million (US$962) package replacing the original battery with a larger 9.9kWh one, promising a maximum range of over 300km.

Others sell auxiliary batteries placed under the seat or footrest, costing around VNĐ6.4 million. Despite big promises, most services do not clearly state the origin or quality of the battery cells used.

While these upgrades sound appealing, international experts warn that unregulated battery modifications carry significant fire and explosion risks.

PinkBike cites a warning from Electrical Safety First, stating that third-party batteries and modifications often fail to meet safety standards. In Australia, New South Wales fire authorities have urged users not to tamper with electric vehicle batteries after a homemade pack caused a fire in Granville earlier this year.

In Việt Nam, some users are also cautious.

A motorbike owner in HCM City was quoted on znews.vn saying that he had planned to upgrade his battery to increase his vehicle's range, but later changed his mind.

“I realised the only real way to improve performance was to modify the battery, but it felt too risky,” he said. He noted that most workshops do not explain what type of cells they use, and few customers have the knowledge to judge whether a battery is safe.

Motorbike manufacturers have issued warnings about such practices.

VinFast advises against using batteries from other models or making unauthorised changes, noting that damage caused by non-official components is not covered under warranty.

Honda also warns users not to tamper with high-voltage parts, as doing so could lead to electric shock, serious injury or even death.

With electric vehicles gaining popularity, battery technology is advancing quickly. However, even if two battery packs appear similar, their internal components may differ greatly in quality and safety.

Experts caution that it’s better to use official parts and avoid aftermarket upgrades that could pose serious safety risks, particularly those involving power systems. — BIZHUB/VNS