Singapore's Makara Capital Partners urged to invest in Việt Nam's priority sectors

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Makara Capital Partners to promptly make investment decisions and expand operations in Việt Nam, particularly in priority sectors, in the spirit of “working together, benefiting together, winning together, and sharing joy and happiness.”

He made the request at a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Chairman and CEO Ali Ijaz Ahmad and other senior executives of the Singapore-based group, who are exploring investment opportunities in Việt Nam.

Chính reiterated the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to accompanying and facilitating effective and successful investments by the group in the country. He affirmed that Vietnam guarantees the legitimate rights and interests of investors based on three principles: codifying regulations into law, aligning with market mechanisms, and harmonising regulations with international standards.

Makara Capital’s leaders said the group is a major player in Singapore, operating in fund and asset management, investment, financial structuring, and advisory services. They emphasised that the company has thoroughly studied the Vietnamese market and strongly believes in the country’s strategic development direction, long-term vision, and growth aspirations.

The group is actively promoting an investment project to develop a biopharmaceutical industrial park in Hung Yen province. In addition, it is engaging with relevant Vietnamese agencies and localities to collaborate on energy and infrastructure projects, support bank restructuring efforts, and participate in the development of an international financial centre in Việt Nam. These initiatives could mobilise an estimated total investment of US$5-7 billion.

PM Chính welcomed Makara Capital’s interest and affirmed that the sectors the group is targeting such as biopharmaceuticals and international financial centre development align with Việt Nam's priorities for fast, green, and sustainable development.

He briefed the guests on Việt Nam's socio-economic development strategy, foreign and national defence policies. He noted that Việt Nam is pursuing three strategic breakthroughs namely institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resource training.

At the same time, the country is undergoing a "revolution" in administrative structure, organising the two-tier local administration model, and implementing four key resolutions for rapid and sustainable growth, he added.

Việt Nam is targeting a GDP growth of at least 8 per cent this year and double-digit expansion in subsequent years, striving to become a high-income developed nation by 2045. — VNA/VNS