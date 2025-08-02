Over 300 sourcing delegations from 60 countries to visit Việt Nam in search of suppliers

HCM CITY — More than 300 international sourcing delegations from 60 countries and territories are expected to arrive in Việt Nam this September to explore sourcing opportunities, as the country steps up efforts to diversify export markets and strengthen global trade links.

Tạ Hoàng Linh, director general of the Department of International Market Development, stressed the importance of diversification at the “Việt Nam International Sourcing: Your Business Gateway to Global Markets” seminar held in HCM City on August 1.

Linh noted that recent global disruptions such as pandemics, geopolitical conflicts, and inflation have created significant challenges for Vietnamese businesses. In response, the Government has launched initiatives to help enterprises diversify markets, products, and distribution channels.

“Expanding into new markets is not only an urgent need but also a long-term strategic direction,” he said. Besides major partners like the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea, Vietnamese businesses should explore emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and West Asia.

A key part of this effort is the Vietnam International Sourcing series and the Export Forum, co-hosted since 2023 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the HCM City People’s Committee. According to Linh, these programmes have supported more than 600 Vietnamese businesses, generated over 4,000 trade connections with global buyers, and helped companies access raw materials, reduce costs, and enhance product value.

The upcoming Vietnam International Sourcing 2025 (VIS 2025), scheduled for September 4-6 in HCM City, will feature over 400 Vietnamese enterprises in 500 booths, showcasing more than 12,000 products in four key sectors: agriculture and food, consumer goods (including textiles, footwear, wood products, and packaging), supporting industries, and processed goods.

VIS 2025 is expected to welcome more than 300 sourcing delegations from 60 countries and territories, including both long-established buyers from the US, EU, Japan, and South Korea, as well as new partners from the Middle East.

Specialised conferences held alongside the exhibition will provide businesses with insights into global consumption trends and regulatory changes in export markets. International buyers will also have opportunities to visit factories, raw material zones, and experience local tourism.

Linh added that VIS 2025 will be held in conjunction with the Export Forum 2025 and the HCM City International Travel Expo, forming a unique cross-sectoral platform to promote both trade and tourism.

“With strong preparation and broad participation, we expect the event to result in numerous high-value cooperation agreements and usher in a new phase for Vietnamese exports.”

Linh also emphasised that success in new markets requires meeting their specific standards. “Every market has its own requirements. Enterprises must study them carefully and tailor their products accordingly,” he said.

He revealed that Walmart, the largest retail corporation in the US, plans to continue sending sourcing delegations to Việt Nam, recognising the country’s production capacity and its ability to meet Walmart’s quality and volume standards.

“We will work closely with Walmart to introduce qualified suppliers and products that meet their expectations,” he added.

International buyers express strong interest in Việt Nam

Speaking at the seminar, Xu JinPing, director of Purchasing for Southeast Asia under the International Purchasing Division of Pagoda Group, one of China’s leading fruit retailers, said Việt Nam remains a key sourcing destination. The group currently sources fruits such as durians, coconuts, bananas, dragon fruits, and jackfruits from certified farms and large-scale processing facilities.

To serve its network of over 5,000 stores across 180 cities in China, Pagoda aims to maintain stable procurement, expand its fruit portfolio, optimise the supply chain, and encourage standardisation in cultivation and processing to improve quality and productivity. The company also plans to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to enter new markets such as the Middle East and East Asia, she said.

In the fashion sector, Massimiliano Garzoni, chief operating officer for Asia (Hong Kong) at Giorgio Armani, praised Việt Nam as an increasingly attractive sourcing destination amid the global shift toward sustainable fashion. While expressing satisfaction with current partnerships, he noted that Việt Nam’s domestic material production remains limited.

He stressed that attracting more investment in material production, particularly fabric, would strengthen the country's supply chain, helping businesses reduce lead times, control quality, and improve profitability.

Paul Le, vice president of Central Retail Vietnam, shared that the group has helped many Vietnamese businesses enter its retail systems in Thailand and other regional markets. He emphasised that, beyond product quality, successful exports to international supermarket chains also depend on professional packaging and strong brand storytelling.

Mirash Basheer, director of May Exports Vietnam under Lulu Group, the largest retail chain in the Middle East, said the company currently exports more than 300 Vietnamese products, primarily agricultural items like cashews, coffee, rice, and seafood. He noted that Vietnamese products are well received in the Middle East thanks to their quality and competitive pricing.

His company will participate in the VIS 2025 to source more agricultural products, particularly cashews and coffee, he said. — VNS