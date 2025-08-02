Việt Nam–Singapore B2B Marketplace Platform launched

HCM CITY — The Vietnam–Singapore B2B marketplace platform – Vietnamsgp.arobid.com – was officially launched on August 1 in Singapore, aiming to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises in expanding B2B trade globally.

The launch was held as part of the Vietnam–Singapore Sustainable Trade and Innovation Forum (STIF 2025), co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, the HCM City Union of Business Associations (HUBA), the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Arobid Technology JSC, and Ecohub.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh, emphasised: “In today's global economy, digital trade is no longer optional but a necessity. Through real-time B2B connectivity, streamlined cross-border transactions, and smart data utilisation, platforms like Vietnamsgp.arobid.com will drive bilateral trade and innovation-based growth.”

He added that the platform also reflects a shared commitment to promoting trade that is not only faster and smarter, but also greener and fairer.

The ambassador noted that bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$23.5 billion last year, and both sides are working closely toward a target of $30 billion by 2028. He expressed confidence that the new e-commerce platform will play an important role in realising this goal.

Nguyễn Ngọc Hòa, chairman of HUBA, said the platform will help small and medium-sized enterprises access global markets at lower costs and with greater efficiency.

Lennon Tan, chairman of SMF, said unlike many other models, this platform is supported by both government and industry associations, which helps build trust among Singaporean and Vietnamese businesses.

He added that the platform enables companies to conduct free transactions, upload unlimited product listings, and sign contracts entirely online. Most importantly, it offers a secure business environment, where companies can engage with reliable partners.

Phùng Thị Ái Vân, founder of Ecohub, Việt Nam’s first green B2B e-commerce platform, highlighted Singaporean strengths in cold chain logistics, operational technology, and cross-border e-commerce, which help optimise the value chain. These strengths are essential for Vietnamese businesses as they pursue green transformation, digitalisation, and global integration. — VNS