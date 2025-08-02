Deputy PM urges sweeping support for start-up ecosystem

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has called for a robust push to foster entrepreneurship fueled by innovation, technology, and digital platforms, highlighting a comprehensive approach that nurtures ideas from their inception through pilot production, investment trials, and eventual commercialisation.

Chairing a meeting in Hà Nội on August first with representatives from ministries and agencies, Dũng directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to revise the national startup scheme, ensuring it clearly defines the scope and content, grounded on strong political and legal foundations, international best practices, and well-reasoned arguments for submission to the Government.

The scheme should focus specifically on start-ups and unicorn enterprises, he said, instructing a thorough review of existing Party resolutions to identify any gaps and propose additional policy guidance to create a supportive framework for start-ups and innovation.

Drawing on this review, he urged the ministry to refine the scheme’s guiding principles, objectives, tasks, and solutions to meet the needs of these enterprises. The revised plan must contain new and breakthrough elements that deliver tangible results for the national innovation and start-up ecosystem, Dũng said.

The Deputy PM set a tight deadline, demanding the final draft to be submitted to the Government by August fifteenth. — VNS