GM Vietnam 2025 connects global tech to Việt Nam’s digital future

HÀ NỘI — GM Vietnam 2025, one of Asia’s largest blockchain and digital asset events, officially opened on August 1 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, affirming Việt Nam’s ambition to become a regional hub for digital finance.

The event is organised by SSI Digital and Kyros Ventures, under the endorsement of the National Cybersecurity Association.

Taking place on August 1–2, the event features more than 20,000 attendees and over 200 speakers from Việt Nam, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, Hong Kong (China) and the United States. It brings together technology start-ups, regulators, banks, investment funds and global blockchain leaders.

Addressing the opening, Nguyễn Duy Hưng, chairman of SSI Securities Corporation, said: “The presence of this broad range of participants, from traditional finance to cutting-edge technology firms, exchanges, and investment funds, affirms that this is more than just Việt Nam saying hello to the world. It is Việt Nam becoming a magnet for the global tech community.”

Hưng added that the growing scale of the event signals Việt Nam’s emergence as a future regional tech centre.

Among the high-profile participants were Trương Gia Bình, chairman of FPT Corporation; Thuật Nguyễn, founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures; Quỳnh Lê of Tether; and Virginie Barbot of Nasdaq Technology. They were joined by the 13-year-old CTO of OplaCRM Nguyễn Nam Long and representatives from major blockchain ecosystems including HashKey, Sui, Aptos, TRON and Polkadot.

GM Vietnam 2025 serves not only as a showcase for blockchain innovation but also as a strategic dialogue platform. The two-day agenda features discussions on legal frameworks, sandbox policies, cybersecurity, and investment strategies.

The event also aims to make blockchain more accessible to the public through interactive exhibitions, live demos and Việt Nam’s largest blockchain hackathon, the Aptos Hackathon, alongside a technology ‘Treasure Hunt’.

Sharing the vision behind the event, Thuật Nguyễn, founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures, said: “Since the very first edition in 2023, and through its evolution in 2024 and 2025, the core mission of GM Vietnam has remained the same: to provide a platform for Vietnamese blockchain projects and companies to meet, exchange ideas, and prove their capabilities to international peers.”

Mai Huy Tuần, CEO of SSI Digital, added: “Through GM Vietnam, we hope the finance, tech and business communities will recognise a shared future: one where digital assets are no longer distant concepts, but practical tools for growth, portfolio diversification, and long-term capital market development in Việt Nam.”

With over 150 side activities and a significant international presence, GM Vietnam 2025 is also expected to boost tourism, hospitality and related industries, while reinforcing Việt Nam’s position on the global digital economy map. — VNS