Beach hub looks positive for drastic growth: CBRE

ĐÀ NẴNG — A series of advantages including preferential policies, legal framework on real estate tax, the establishment of the Free Trade Zone and the administrative merger of Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam would make the beach city a magnetic property destination with lucrative prospects.

Executive Director of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, Dương Thuỳ Dung said the merging of Đà Nẵng and former Quảng Nam Province has helped increase the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) from US$6.8 billion to $12 billion and ignite a higher demand of property.

The decision on the establishment of the Free Trade Zone and soon allocation of the first function areas in the zone would raise expectations on the positive real estate market in the beach hub, she said.

“Đà Nẵng has gained a series of growth index in the first six months of 2025 including foreign direct investment (157 per cent), imports and exports (13.4 per cent), tourism (18.9 per cent),” Dung added.

The city has added 17 international air routes with 53 flights per day, and eight domestic routes with 65 flights per day.

There has also been a surge in the hotel sector with 561 five-star rooms added in the first half of 2025, accounting 73 per cent of total capacity of 2024.

CBRE reported that in the first half of 2025, Đà Nẵng’s tourism market continued to recover strongly, boosted by major international events, expanded flight routes from key Asian markets and the UAE, and effective local stimulus policies.

According to the Đà Nẵng Statistics Office, the city welcomed 5.8 million visitors in the first half of 2025, up 18.9 per cent year-on-year, with international arrivals rising 31.4 per cent to 2.6 million. Growth was driven by strong demand from markets like South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China) and India.

Đà Nẵng aims to attract over 11.9 million visitors and generate more than VNĐ36 trillion ($1.4 billion) in tourism revenue, with new Middle Eastern routes expected to boost arrivals.

Five-star hotel market

In the first half of 2025, the beach city welcomed two new hotel projects: Courtyard Đà Nẵng Hàn River (300 rooms) and Wyndham Soleil Đà Nẵng (261 rooms), bringing the total supply of four and five-star hotel rooms to 18,610 across 95 projects. Five-star hotels accounted for 40 per cent of the total key supply, while four-star hotels made up the remaining 60 per cent.

During the same period, the average occupancy rate for 4-5 star hotels reached 65.5 per cent, marking an increase of 4.8 percentage points (ppts) compared to the pre-COVID-19 period (2019). The average daily rate (ADR) also recorded a 2 per cent growth compared to 2019 levels, reaching $112 per room per night. This strong recovery is largely attributed to the surge in both domestic and international tourist arrivals.

In late 2025, Wyndham Soleil Đà Nẵng is set to add 545 rooms, expected to boost the market while maintaining stable performance. Occupancy is projected to reach 65 per cent, up 6 ppts year-on-year, with ADR forecast to rise 2 per cent over 2024.

In 2025–27, the Đà Nẵng–Quảng Nam merger is expected to diversify hotel supply, with new international brands like Mandarin Oriental, JW Marriott, and Nobu entering the market, boosting Đà Nẵng’s upscale hotel positioning.

In the first half of 2025, Đà Nẵng’s vacation property market saw limited new supply, especially in villas. The only notable addition was 640 condotel units from the Sun Costa Residence project, bringing total condotel supply to 7,688 units across 18 projects, while villa supply remained at 815 units.

Average selling prices rose by 12 per cent for villas and 15 per cent for condotels, reaching VNĐ86 million and VNĐ70 million per sq.m, respectively, driven by high-end launches like Mandarin Oriental Đà Nẵng, Nobu Danang, and Sun Costa Residence. — VNS