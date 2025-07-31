Petrol prices increase, diesel price drops in latest adjustment

HÀ NỘI — Domestic petrol prices increased slightly while the price of diesel reduced from 15:00 on Thursday following the latest price adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON92 petrol increased by VNĐ122 per litre to a maximum of VNĐ19,401 (US$0.74) and the price of RON95-III petrol increased by VNĐ439 to 19,840 per litre.

The price of diesel dropped by VNĐ61 to VNĐ19,068 per litre, while the price of kerosene climbed by VNĐ86 to VNĐ18,714 per litre. Mazut price also increased by VNĐ154 to VNĐ15,533 per kilogramme.

This marks the 32nd fuel price adjustment since the beginning of the year. Over this period, the price of RON95 petrol has been adjusted up 17 times and down 15 times, while the price of diesel has seen 16 hikes, 15 cuts and one instance of remaining unchanged.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories. — VNS