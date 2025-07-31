Politics & Law
Home Economy

Efforts urged to promote cashless payment

July 31, 2025 - 12:49
Relevant authorities are requested to swiftly implement measures to encourage non-cash transactions, enhance direction and guidance, and conduct widespread communication campaigns to promote cashless payments.
A customer makes a cashless payment at Aeon Mall in Hà Nội City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc has signed an official dispatch on July 30 to urge ministries, sectors and localities to intensify efforts to promote cashless payment.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested relevant authorities to swiftly implement measures to encourage non-cash transactions, enhance direction and guidance and conduct widespread communication campaigns to promote cashless payments. These efforts aim to meet the payment demand of citizens and businesses, prevent tax evasion and criminal activities, and ensure strict enforcement of law against violators.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with coordinating with other ministries and sectors to strengthen inspections and oversight of State budget disbursement and ensure compliance with legal regulations on invoices and payment documentation for the sale and purchase of goods and services. Violations, particularly the deliberate use of cash to evade taxes, must be promptly and strictly penalised.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will work with relevant agencies to quickly carry out tasks and solutions to further develop the cashless payment ecosystem. It is also assigned to conduct a comprehensive review of the implementation of the 2021–25 cashless payment development scheme and report the outcomes to the Prime Minister before December 1, 2025.

In addition, the SBV must step up inspection, supervision and anti-money laundering measures within the banking system. The continued development of payment infrastructure and financial technologies is also emphasised as essential to boosting cashless transactions nationwide.

According to an SBV report presented at a recent seminar on cashless payment in Việt Nam held in HCM City, the interbank electronic payment system currently processes an average of VNĐ820 trillion (US$31.25 billion) daily, handling about 26 million transactions.

Việt Nam has continuously upgraded its national credit information infrastructure, achieving an impressive 98 per cent data update success rate across credit institutions.

There are now over 204.5 million payment accounts and 154.1 million active bank cards in the country, with nearly 87 per cent of adults holding bank accounts.

A recent survey revealed that 59 per cent of daily transactions are cashless, rising to 72 per cent among those aged 25 to 44.

Việt Nam is also advancing cross-border retail payments via QR codes with neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, with plans to expand further to Asia. — VNS

Economy

HDBank records highest-ever H1 pre-tax profit

HDBank (HoSE: HDB) has announced its highest-ever six-month pre-tax profit of VNĐ10.1 trillion (US$383 million) for the first half of 2025, up 23.3 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong digital transformation, robust credit growth, and solid risk management.
Economy

Boosting supporting industries with new policies

The supporting industries sector had made significant progress recently, thanks to government policies and efforts from the business community, said Phạm Tuấn Anh, Director General of the Industrial Safety Techniques and Environment Agency, Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Economy

Việt Nam accelerates its energy transition

Standing Member of the Executive Committee of the Việt Nam Energy Association Dr Nguyễn Anh Tuấn and Deputy General Director of Rạng Đông Light Source & Vacuum Flask JSC Nguyễn Hoàng Kiên shared insights with Việt Nam News into the country's energy transition and the role of technology and businesses.

