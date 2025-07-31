HDBank records highest-ever H1 pre-tax profit

HCM CITY — HDBank (HoSE: HDB) has announced its highest-ever six-month pre-tax profit of VNĐ10.1 trillion (US$383 million) for the first half of 2025, up 23.3 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong digital transformation, robust credit growth, and solid risk management.

In Q2 alone, HDBank recorded VNĐ4.7 trillion ($179 million) in pre-tax profit, contributing to the robust first-half performance.

The bank’s net interest income rose to VNĐ17.3 trillion ($654 million), up 15.8 per cent year-on-year, while non-interest income - driven by digital banking, payment services, and forex trading - soared over 210 per cent, helping total operating income grow 30 per cent to nearly VNĐ20.8 trillion ($791 million).

The bank's digitalisation efforts significantly improved cost efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio (CIR) dropping to 25.5 per cent.

As a result, the bank maintained leading profitability ratios in the industry, with return on equity (ROE) at 26.5 per cent and return on assets (ROA) at 2.2 per cent.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was kept at a low 1.94 per cent, while the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) exceeded 13 per cent under Basel II standards.

As of June 30, 2025, the bank’s total assets surpassed VNĐ784 trillion ($29.8 billion), a 12.4 per cent increase from the beginning of the year.

Customer deposits rose to VNĐ664 trillion ($25.2 billion), up 7 per cent, while outstanding loans jumped 18.2 per cent to over VNĐ517 trillion ($19.6 billion) - nearly double the sector-wide average growth of 9.9 per cent - with credit directed towards infrastructure, manufacturing, consumption, and other low-risk growth sectors.

The bank has actively supported key government and State Bank initiatives, such as affordable housing loans, digital infrastructure credit packages, rural and high-tech agriculture financing, and green credit programmes.

Subsidiaries under HD Financial Group also delivered strong results.

HD SAISON now operates over 27,100 service points and serves 15.5 million customers. Pre-tax profit for the first half reached VNĐ709 billion ($26.9 million), up 18 per cent year-on-year.

Vikki Digital Bank, formerly Đông Á Bank, surpassed one million app downloads and 600,000 new accounts in just five months.

HD Securities posted VNĐ382 billion ($14.5 million) in profit and an ROE of 29 per cent, ranking among the top 10 most profitable securities firms in the country.

Digital channels drove 75 per cent of the bank’s new customer acquisitions in Q2.

Digital transactions surged 51 per cent year-on-year, with 94 per cent of individual customer transactions conducted online.

The bank continues to roll out AI-driven solutions, advanced core banking systems, and super-app platforms to enhance customer experience and expand its digital ecosystem.

It received several major domestic and international awards, including Best Domestic Retail Bank, Best FX and International Payments Bank, and a Top 50 Listed Company by Forbes Vietnam.

It is also one of five Vietnamese firms honoured at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2025 in Malaysia. — VNS